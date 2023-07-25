Doctors Malysheva and Gandelman said that coffee does not increase blood pressure

Therapist and TV presenter Elena Malysheva and her co-host, cardiologist German Gandelman, have dispelled the popular myth that coffee increases blood pressure. They talked about how this drink actually affects the body on the air of the Live Healthy! on Channel One. Issue available at site channel.

Doctors said that after drinking coffee, heart rate may increase slightly, which leads to a temporary and slight increase in pressure. But the long-term effect is the opposite, as this drink has diuretic properties.

“Urine excretion occurs, we lose water and, accordingly, blood pressure decreases,” Gandelman explained. The doctor also added that instant coffee contains 24 times less of the substance responsible for the development of atherosclerosis than ground coffee.

Earlier, rehabilitation doctor Sergey Agapkin dispelled the myth that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is harmful. He stated that this way of drinking coffee can be an effective way to rid the gallbladder of bile.