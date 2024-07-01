Home page World

From: Fabian Hartmann

After her symptoms had already become pronounced, a British woman was diagnosed with an extremely rare disease. It changed the young mother’s life completely.

Munich/London – Countless cases of strokes of fate show time and again how sudden strokes of fate, such as health problems, can fundamentally change one’s own life or that of people close to one’s heart. The fact that an illness can throw a life completely off course from one day to the next is now demonstrated once again by the case of a British mother.

Symptom comes suddenly: “As if hot water was running along the legs and spine”

Sarah Saunders’ medical history began without any warning: Out of nowhere, the 34-year-old was struck by inexplicable headaches and a strange feeling that she describes as “as if hot water was running down her legs and spine.” Out of fear and concern that she was seriously ill, Saunders then visited various doctors. The Sun She explained that she had been to three different doctors within a month – but Sarah’s symptoms had been dismissed as merely symptoms of exhaustion.

However, when the young mother then loses the feeling in her fingers and shortly afterwards also loses the ability to walk, talk or move her arms, she goes to hospital. But there too, the doctors come to a sobering conclusion: despite abnormal blood values ​​that suggest strain on the liver, heart and kidneys, the doctors were unable to diagnose Sarah.

Affected woman is bedridden but can no longer communicate with her family

This puts Saunders in a difficult, even tragic situation: although she is fully conscious, she is forced to be bedridden. She understands what is happening around her, but can no longer respond to it. Meanwhile, the doctors in charge informed Sarah’s family that the wife and mother’s condition is “critical”.

Most likely, the doctors explained, Sarah did not have much time left to live. And in addition to the terrible news, Sarah and her family were still left with the grueling question: Under what Illness Is Sarah suffering?

The doctors gave the young mother hardly any time left to live

In this existentially exceptional situation, Sarah finally received the rare diagnosis from a specialist. She suffers from what is known as Addison’s disease, also known as adrenal insufficiency. This is a gradual, progressive under-function of the adrenal cortex, which then prevents vital Hormones more is generated.

According to the University Hospital Zurich Addison’s disease causes sufferers – including Sarah – to feel exhausted and their skin to turn brown. Because of the brown skin, Addison’s disease is also known as “bronze skin disease”. Early symptoms of the disease include general weakness, tiredness and a sudden drop in blood pressure when standing up or sitting down. Weight loss, dehydration and hypotension only occur in the later stages of Addison’s disease.

Addison’s disease has fundamentally changed Sarah’s life

Addison’s disease also causes fundamental symptoms such as low Blood pressurewhich sufferers suffer from. In addition to the discoloration characteristic of the disease, which is known in medical jargon as “hyperpigmentation”, Addison’s mode can also lead to a dangerous adrenergic crisis with cardiovascular collapse. It can severely impair the quality of life, lead to serious complications and, if left untreated, be fatal. Timely diagnosis and treatment are therefore crucial.

According to the Zurich University Hospital, Addison’s disease occurs in about four in 100,000 people every year. The disease occurs across all age groups and to a roughly equal extent in both sexes. In Germany, five out of a million people are diagnosed with Addison’s disease, writes the Health insurance company AOK. This makes it a rare disease.

Affected person looks back: “Before my Addison’s disease, I was very fit”

A disease that is so rare that no one in Sarah’s family – let alone herself – could believe that the 34-year-old was suffering from it. Treatment for Addison’s disease depends on the specific cause, but generally includes hydrocortisone and usually other hormones.

Sarah also took corticosteroids to treat her illness – an umbrella term for hormones produced in the adrenal cortex. But her mother’s life changed drastically as a result of the illness and the subsequent treatment with corticosteroids.

“Before I had Addison’s disease, I was very fit,” she says. “Now I am weak and have a carer who helps me with my daily activities. Because of the daily medication, I have gained weight,” she admitted to The Sun To raise funds for her further treatment, the 34-year-old has created an online GoFundMe website set up. (fh)