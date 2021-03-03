Listening to music loudly through headphones while riding the subway can damage your hearing and must be disinfected on a regular basis. This was stated by doctors interviewed “RIA News” March, 3rd.

For example, Andrey Kryukov, the chief freelance otorhinolaryngologist of the Moscow Healthcare Department, draws attention to the process of selecting headphones. According to him, everyone chooses them based on their own needs and preferences, but there are points to which you need to pay attention.

“Silicone earbuds that are inserted into the ear must be sized so that they do not fall out and at the same time do not harm the delicate skin of the external auditory canal, since trauma to the skin of the external auditory canal contributes to its further infection with a high probability of developing inflammatory process, ”he explained.

Regardless of the type of headphones, Kryukov recommends listening to music in silence so that there is no need to add volume, since none of the types of devices provides one hundred percent noise cancellation. Therefore, in particular, he does not advise listening to music in the subway – the noise in the carriages fluctuates in the region of 80-95 decibels, and so that the sound of the train does not interfere, the volume of the music will have to be raised up to maximum values ​​(120 decibels) and disrupt the work of the inner ear.

“This sound is too loud. The organ of hearing is designed for the maximum comfortable sound from 75 to 90 decibels, it is then that the protection against loud sound is triggered. Moreover, this threshold is individual for everyone. Sound over 100 decibels is the threshold for pain. With such a sound power, no ear protection will help to avoid unpleasant consequences for hearing, especially in constant listening mode, ”Kryukov emphasized.

In turn, Elena Zagorskaya, a leading researcher at the Department of Audiology and Inner Ear Pathology, Research Clinical Institute of Otorhinolaryngology named after L.I.Sverzhevsky, draws attention to the fact that the use of headphones can cause a cerumen plug in the ear and lead to otitis media. In addition, you can inflict barotrauma to the ear, if you pull out the earpiece “with a characteristic sound”.

“When you insert an earphone into your ear, the sulfur that covers the skin of the external auditory canal and carries a protective function, softening, disinfecting, nourishing the skin of the ear canal, moves deeper. In this case, the sulfur does not have time to dry out and self-remove from the ear, it accumulates in the ear canal and forms a sulfur plug, ”Zagorskaya explained.

According to her, the number of patients with hearing complaints has not increased much in recent years, however, there is an increase in the number of calls from young people and girls. Few of them admit that they listen to loud music through headphones. In turn, Kryukov urged to stop using headphones and consult a doctor if a person feels hearing impairment. At the same time, there are situations in which a timely visit to the doctor can preserve hearing.

“In some cases, time is a decisive factor in the ability to restore hearing. And the faster it happens, for example, it happened yesterday, and today you have already come for a consultation with a doctor, then the chances of successful treatment are much greater. A careful and attentive attitude to your hearing organ, protecting it from loud sounds is a rule that must be observed from an early age, ”he stressed.

