Muscovites are advised to refrain from traveling to other regions of the country, or visit them in a small company and in a private car. However, the best solution would be to relax with your family in nature.

This was reported on Sunday, May 2, “RIA Novosti” with reference to the interviewed doctors.

“There is still a risk of infection with a new coronavirus infection in Moscow. At a particular risk are the elderly and people with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes mellitus. During the May holidays, Muscovites are advised, if possible, to refrain from traveling to another region of the country and visiting crowded places, ”said Tatyana Elagina, head physician of the Center for Medical Prevention of the Moscow Healthcare Department.

It is not recommended to visit popular resorts, including foreign ones, where a huge number of people from different countries are at the same time, Elagina noted. Such a trip increases the risk of contracting not only a viral, but also a bacterial infection.

However, if a person decides to go to another region, then, if possible, it is worth reducing the number of fellow travelers, says infectious disease doctor Nikolai Malyshev.

“All travel, especially by public transport, by plane, increases the risk of infection. If you move to another region, it is better to use your own car and your own company, ”the specialist said.

The best solution would be to spend the weekend in May with your family, Tatiana Elagina is sure.

“One of the ways not to get infected with coronavirus is to spend the weekend exclusively with your family in nature. When visiting crowded places, the risk of infection will be reduced by maintaining social distance and using personal protective equipment, ”said the head physician.

Malyshev also advised not to forget about the means of protection that should be used in crowded places.

“You need to be careful when visiting shopping malls and cafes, of course there are a lot of people going and even crowding on the street, so you must wear masks and gloves, observe social distance. Just like watching a rehearsal of the Victory Parade – we must remember that any crowd is a potential risk of infection, if you watch a rehearsal, then all precautions are taken, ”the infectious disease doctor emphasized.

At the same time, a visit to a shopping center can be beneficial to health, Elagina added.

“You need to know that the most reliable protection during holidays and travel against coronavirus infection is vaccination. Vaccination in Moscow is available to all Muscovites. Preventive vaccinations can be done in medical organizations by registering in any convenient way. Without an appointment, you can get vaccinated in the workplaces of mobile vaccination teams that vaccinate in shopping centers, MFC, city supermarkets, ”the doctor summed up.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.