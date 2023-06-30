“The species of insects that can represent a potential danger to human health are increasing in Italy and, due to climate change, the population of mosquitoes and ticks present in our territory is growing”. This was stated by the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) which today is launching a practical guide to defend yourself from bites and stings and help citizens to intervene correctly in the event of contact.

“Globalized trade represents the main vehicle for the transport of viruses, bacteria, insects and animals, which travel together with people and things from one part of the world to another – explains the president of Sima, Alessandro Miani -. Even in Italy we are witnessing the diffusion of new species of insects such as hymenoptera, Asian bugs, African grasshoppers, Japanese beetles, introduced on our territory thanks to the new frontiers of trade.At the same time, climate change, characterized by a rise in temperatures associated with a different distribution of rainfall, facilitates the proliferation of insects and animals on our territory”.

With the arrival of summer, and to help citizens protect themselves from bites and stings, intervening correctly in the event of contact with insects, the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine has created a useful guide. It starts with ticks. “Their habitat is represented by places rich in grassy and shrubby vegetation, where the climate is cool and humid. The carbon dioxide – Sima experts observe – emitted by the human body attracts these parasites which can attach themselves to our skin to suck blood Ticks can be vectors of diseases transmissible to humans such as Lyme borreliosis, ehrlichiosis, rickettsiae buttonnous fevers, tularemia, Q fever, babesiosis, viral encephalitis and even Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever How to defend yourself? “Wear light-colored clothes that make it easier to identify ticks, cover arms and legs, avoid rubbing the grass along the edge of the paths, do not enter areas where the grass is tall. Use tick products on pets,” suggests Sima.

What to do in case of a sting. Never use alcohol, petrol, acetone, trichlorethylene, ammonia, oil or grease, or hot objects. The tick – the Sima doctors recall – must be gently removed with tweezers, paying the utmost attention not to crush the body of the tick, to avoid regurgitation which would increase the possibility of transmitting pathogens. After removal, disinfect the area, avoiding touching the tick with bare hands. If symptoms of illness appear (fever, headache, weakness, joint pain), contact your doctor immediately”.

As for the tiger mosquito. “In our country there are around 60 species of mosquitoes, compared to the more than 3,000 present throughout the world – observes Sima – Among these, the most fearsome is the tiger mosquito, which proliferates in places where there are pools of water (buckets , watering cans, saucers, drains, manholes). Among the diseases transmitted to humans by these mosquitoes, there are some very serious ones, such as the dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever viruses”. How to defend yourself? “Eliminate their habitat, avoiding the accumulation of water in saucers, watering cans, bins – warn the specialists – water gardens and plants directly with the pumps; treat every 7-10 days with specific products for domestic use the external parts of the houses where it collects water; use repellents against tiger mosquitoes based on active ingredients including deet and icaridin. In enclosed places, use electric vaporizers against mosquitoes, keeping the premises well-ventilated”. What to do in case of a sting? Do not scratch, in order to avoid expanding the sting present around the bite injected by the mosquito; use specific products that relieve itching, easily available on the market; place an ice cube on the sting. In case of particularly important swelling, consult your pharmacist or doctor,” they explain.

Bees, wasps and hornets. “The stings of bees, wasps and hornets cause, in most cases, a local reaction due to the venom injected by the hymenoptera, with a cutaneous manifestation of a few centimeters in diameter, pain, redness and swelling. The most aggressive are the wasps – warns Sima – whose natural habitat is represented by trees, roof spaces, piles of wood, stagnant water, bushes, waste collectors.About 10% of people stung by these insects have important reactions such as generalized urticaria, nausea, vomiting, dyspnoea and difficulty breathing, drop in blood pressure. In some cases a real anaphylactic shock can occur with a serious drop in blood pressure which can even lead to death”.

How to defend yourself? “Install mosquito nets on doors and windows; provide for correct waste and food management; avoid the uncontrolled abandonment of organic substances (in particular sugars, meats, and other protein substances) strongly attractive to bees, wasps and hornets; maintain the calm and never try to drive them away with abrupt hand gestures, which can induce the insect to sting”, suggest the doctors of the environment. What to do in case of a sting? “If it is a bee it is necessary to remove the sting immediately, using tweezers; for all stings, apply ice to reduce the inflammation produced by the venom; do not scratch to avoid introducing bacteria which can cause an infection; if the reaction is extensive, immediately use a cortisone and an antihistamine – concludes Sima – If the reaction is serious, it is necessary to promptly call the emergency room”.