Razvozhaev: Doctors from Moscow arrived in Sevastopol on Putin’s instructions

Doctors from Moscow arrived in Sevastopol on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. About this in my Telegram– the head of the capital of the republic, Mikhail Razvozhaev, reported to the channel.

“A combined team of specialists from the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine, doctors from institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, the Moscow Department of Health, specialists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (psychologists) arrived in Sevastopol,” the publication says.

According to Razvozhaev, 35 specialists are being transported to hospitals, and by morning they should assess the condition of the victims.

On June 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched five ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at Sevastopol. During the attack from Ukraine, more than 120 people were injured; later the city governor, Mikhail Razvozhaet, said that the number of wounded had risen to 151 people. Five could not be saved. According to the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, there are 27 children among the victims, five in serious condition.