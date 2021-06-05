In the course of an intervention carried out at the Virgen de la Arrixaca university clinical hospital, faced with the presentation of a serious complication, it was possible that a newborn baby weighing three kilos and affected by severe congenital heart disease could be kept alive thanks to an Ecmo equipment (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation system). This mechanical ventilation equipment allows respiratory function and cleansing of the blood while the lungs can remain less active.

The group of professionals who performed the operation, called ‘Equipo Ecmo’, is made up of cardiovascular surgeons, anesthetists, intensivists, pediatric intensivists in this particular case, as well as perfusionist, operating room and critical care nurses.

Specifically, the incorporation of the pediatric cardiovascular surgeon Juan Miguel Aguilar, with experience in hospitals such as La Paz and 12 de Octubre, together with Dr. Antonio Jiménez, has been key, by establishing a team capable of taking on new challenges like this one.

Pointers in Adult Ecmo Therapy



The Murcian Health Service has had a multidisciplinary Ecmo team for more than ten years. This group of professionals, who stands out for their high level of involvement, is successfully implanting these devices in the adult patient in order to supply the function of the heart and lungs.

This has allowed, to date, more than 200 people in the Region of Murcia have been offered the opportunity to undergo heart surgery, recover after an episode of cardiac or respiratory dysfunction and even receive a transplant.

During the last year, extracorporeal oxygenation therapies (Ecmo) have posed new challenges, such as the respiratory assistance of some Covid-19 patients during the most serious stages of the disease, which places the Virgen de la Arrixaca university hospital as the third reference center in Spain and in the ‘top 20’ in Europe in this therapy.

Extracorporeal therapies represent one of the greatest therapeutic revolutions in recent times, since they allow the temporary replacement of cardiopulmonary function through artificial perfusion and oxygenation devices. In this sense, the Virgen de la Arrixaca university hospital, a leader in Cardiovascular Surgery and Ecmo therapy for adults, has professionals with a high level of preparation and involvement.

The objective now is to join forces to guarantee the formation of a stable team of ‘Child ecmo’ that can continuously address the care and treatment of this type of pathologies with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.