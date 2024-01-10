Medical workers from Seversk complained to Putin about non-payment of bonuses

Medical workers from Seversk, Tomsk region, complained to Russian President Vladimir Putin about non-payment of bonuses. A video with an appeal from dozens of doctors from a Russian city was posted by the Vtomske portal in its Telegram-channel.

As the doctors said, they have not received bonuses for several months, and sometimes the paid bonuses are used to bring the wages received to the minimum wage.

In addition, medical workers said that the state of medicine in the city is catastrophic, and clarified that some ambulances are falling apart, and there are simply no doctors in some specialties – hematologists, rheumatologists, neurosurgeons, pediatric neurologists and allergists – in the city.

“We demand to intervene and conduct an audit of activities,” the doctors called.

The prosecutor's office of the Tomsk region has already reported, that an investigation is being carried out based on the doctor’s request. “The supervisory agency will evaluate compliance with the rights of medical workers to receive incentive payments,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Earlier, doctors in Russia spoke about the problem of overwork. According to doctors, more than 75 percent of their colleagues work at more than one position—33 percent of doctors and 38 percent of nurses said so.