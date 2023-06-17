“MK”: in Moscow, doctors found a 10-centimeter zucchini in the rectum of the cartoon director

The director of cartoons was taken to one of the hospitals in Moscow. Doctors found a vegetable marrow in his rectum. This was reported “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

According to the publication, on the night of June 15, 2023, the 38-year-old Russian arranged a romantic evening for his neighbor. After two bottles of wine, the man decided to experiment and introduced a ten-centimeter zucchini into his rectum. Soon, the Muscovite needed emergency medical help.

The man was taken to the hospital, where doctors removed the vegetable from his body under general anesthesia. The director promised not to conduct such experiments again.

Earlier, a 47-year-old resident of Nepal inserted a glass into his anus and suffered for three days. The man explained to the doctors that the glass, according to him, was in the anus quite by accident. Later, however, he admitted that he inserted it himself when he was drunk, hoping to enjoy it. As a result, the doctors decided to perform a laparotomy – an operation to open the abdominal cavity.