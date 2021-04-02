Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Doctors and specialists confirmed that vitamins have an important and influential role in alleviating the symptoms of infection with the emerging “Corona” virus, noting that patients who have adequate levels of vitamins in the body are less likely to die from the Corona virus, or even to suffer from complications from the virus.

In statements to Al Ittihad, they explained that pneumonia with “Covid-19” is different from pneumonia caused by infection with other infections, as the “Corona” virus affects the entire body system.

They stressed the importance of taking one of the vaccines against the “Corona” virus, as the vaccine stimulates the body to produce antibodies to the virus, indicating that the vaccination works to protect the person from contracting the disease or reduce the damage of complications in the event of infection.

The role of vitamins

At the beginning, Dr. Hassan Al Hariri, a consultant chest and sleep diseases at Rashid Hospital in Dubai, referred to the role of vitamins in alleviating the symptoms of infection with the Corona virus, most notably vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamins and minerals. Zinc and Magnesium.

He explained that vitamin “D” has a role in fighting infections and strengthening the immune system, pointing out that the necessary food sources for the body are available upon exposure to sunlight, fortified foods, cereals, soy milk, eggs, cod liver oil, eggs, and tuna fish. Salmon, sardines, and fortified milk.

Regarding the health benefits of vitamin C, Hariri stressed that it reduces the risk of strokes, reduces the risk of infections, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, in addition to its role in supporting the immune system.

Virus differences

Then Hariri spoke about the differences between pneumonia with “Covid-19” and pneumonia caused by infection with other infections, indicating that the classic cases of pneumonia known to doctors are usually caused by bacteria that attack a healthy body and settle at the level of the throat completely. It also happens with the emerging “Corona” virus.

He said: “When these bacteria infiltrate, the immune system then defends the body, but if this system is weak due to a chronic disease or even as a result of influenza infection, then the bacteria wins the battle and invades the lung bronchioles.”

He added: With “Covid-19”, the matter is different, as viruses do not only infect the airways, as is the case with the previously mentioned traditional inflammation, but rather infect the tissues through which blood vessels pass and collect inside the lung, and this leads to a decrease in the effectiveness of the lung in delivering oxygen. Required.

He stated that this is what the “Covid-19” patients explain when they talk about their feeling as if they are slowly facing drowning, stressing that at this stage the patients must be connected to artificial respirators, as the only solution to help the organs work until the inflammation is controlled and combated.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Fadil, a consultant in chest diseases at the American Hospital Dubai, confirmed that pneumonia caused by infection with “Covid-19” is different from pneumonia caused by infection with other viruses.

He said: “The first is really different and very strange in everything that it causes” that affects the whole body system, “especially in recovery outside the hospital or even for those who have not been admitted to the hospital, they suffer long symptoms, some of which can last for months,” indicating the importance of vitamins in Reducing the symptoms of infection with the “Corona” virus, on top of which are two vitamins, namely “vitamin D” and zinc, as the first improves the immune system, and the second helps prevent the virus from penetrating the host cell.

The results of the vaccination

On the role of anti-corona virus vaccines, Dr. Inas Othman, a consultant of family medicine, confirmed that taking the new Corona vaccine works to protect the person from contracting the disease, or reduce the damage of complications in the event of infection, depending on the patient’s immunity.

She said: “The vaccine stimulates the body to produce antibodies to the virus, and regardless of the technology that was used to produce the vaccine, all types of vaccines have the same goal, and the vaccine leads to the formation of the anti-protein present on the head of the virus.”

And she stressed that the vaccine itself is a slave to cause infection with the Corona virus, and therefore it is unlikely that a person will give the disease or be the agent that causes the disease, because it is part of the virus protein, or the virus itself, but it is inactive.

She indicated that vaccines cause side effects, and this applies to all types of vaccines, including the “Corona” vaccine, and he may suffer from fatigue or a high temperature, or fatigue in the muscles or joints, congestion.

She stated, that these side effects can affect a person after taking the second dose, and not only after the first dose, and this talk occurs with various vaccines, and not only with the new Corona vaccine.