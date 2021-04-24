Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

A number of doctors emphasized the importance of continued demand for taking the new Corona virus vaccine, to preserve the health and safety of society and achieve community immunity, stressing the importance of having group immunity against the disease, which helps to achieve all the goals of the recovery phase of the disease, which it is working to achieve Currently the competent authorities.

In special statements to “Al-Ittihad”, they called on all groups of society of all ages eligible to receive the vaccination, to receive the vaccine as soon as possible, and not to hesitate or delay in achieving this.

They pointed out that there is absolutely no fear for people with chronic diseases and the elderly from receiving the vaccine, on the contrary, vaccination is necessary for them to protect from infection with the disease, as if any sick person becomes infected with a chronic disease with the virus, the infection will be severe and its consequences are dire for them.

Hind Al-Awadi

Recovery equation

At the beginning, Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, Education and Awareness Officer at the Dubai Health Authority, said: “Although the vaccine is not mandatory in all countries of the world, it is highly recommended for the vast majority of adults, with the exception of a few who may be advised not to take it for medical reasons.”

She added, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that Corona vaccines provide protection from infection with” Covid 19 “disease, as well as help protect others, so vaccines are the best way to eliminate this pandemic.”

And she emphasized that the higher the level of vaccination in the community, the higher the percentage of immunity, and thus we were closer to achieving recovery. The acquisition of community immunity through the vaccine is the most successful way to eradicate the virus, as vaccines are the most important tool in paving a way out of this pandemic.

She said: “Societal responsibility today rests on the shoulders of each of us, and the greatest responsibility is on the shoulders of the healthy and the vaccinated, so that we are not a cause of transmitting the virus and underestimating its danger, with the pandemic continuing globally with all its economic and social repercussions.”

She added: “It requires more social responsibility, and concerted efforts to eliminate it, even if the person has taken the vaccine or feels that he has a degree of immunity and health. Because it can transmit the infection to others ».

Al-Awadi indicated that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and local health institutions emphasized the need to take measures of physical distancing that must be followed during prayer, and the commitment not to hold any gatherings during the month of Ramadan, stressing the importance of adopting the ban on setting up family and institutional breakfast tents and commercial Ramadan tents that provide food and beverage services. .

Muhammad Al-Nahhas

State efforts

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Al-Nahhas, Chairman and CEO of Minalabs Laboratories – Clinical Pathology Service in Dubai, said: “It is important not to hesitate to take the vaccine, and also not to listen to some false information about vaccines.” He added: “All vaccinations available in the country have been tried on a sufficient number of cases before use. Rigid studies have proven their effectiveness, and the results that have emerged after using them range from very good to excellent, in providing protection for vaccinated people.” He pointed out that the technology used in all vaccines, It has been approved by the global medical regulatory authorities, including the World Health Organization and the US Food and Drug Administration, which do not approve any drug or vaccine except after extensive studies.

Al-Nahas warned that the new Corona virus may affect all ages, and it is a challenge to health systems worldwide, and it has caused a lot of health, economic and psychological damage, stressing that providing anti-Coronavirus vaccines is a global scientific achievement and its existence is sufficient. The state has commendable work and effort.

He praised the health authorities in the UAE providing the vaccine for everyone and free of charge, calling for continuing to take the vaccine, until the virus is controlled and the collective immunity acquired is reached.

Mohammed Salem

Responsibility of individuals

Dr. Muhammad Salem, a consultant cardiologist at the American Hospital Dubai, stressed the importance of vaccination against “Covid-19” and not stopping the vaccination during the holy month, especially in light of the absence of any medical objection to taking the vaccine during fasting, and stressed that continuing Vaccination campaigns contribute to protecting lives and immunizing society from the outbreak of the “pandemic”. It also helps to achieve complete collective immunity, reduce the number of infected cases and deaths, and fully control the virus.

He said: “All those who live on the land of this country are responsible for the health and safety of society, but the vaccinated and vaccinated people bear the greatest responsibility, so that they will not be the cause of transmitting the virus if the precautionary measures are neglected after taking the vaccine.”

He added: “This is because there is a possibility of them being infected with the virus with a decrease in the accompanying symptoms, but the symptoms and effects are greater and more dangerous if the infection is transmitted to an unvaccinated person.”

He mentioned that taking the vaccine does not completely prevent infection with the virus, and therefore it is necessary to be careful to adhere to preventive measures, and not to be complacent in their application, especially with regard to physical distancing measures, pointing at the same time to the importance of non-contact and preventing gatherings, especially for adults Age and people with chronic diseases, to maintain their health and safety.

He pointed out the importance of taking vaccinations in general to prevent infectious diseases and dangerous epidemics and their complications, as vaccinations in general have multiple benefits, as they contribute to the development of the health system and lead to a healthy society.