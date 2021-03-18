Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Doctors have confirmed that smokers are more likely to have serious symptoms in the event of infection with the emerging “Corona” virus, “Covid-19”, pointing out that many studies indicate that about 29% of smokers have at least 5 symptoms associated with Corona disease, And about 50% of smokers have more symptoms and greater complications associated with Corona disease. In statements to Al Ittihad, they stressed that smoking reduces the body’s natural defenses, and this allows the virus to enter and seize body cells. The results of a recent British study showed that smokers are at increased risk of contracting the Corona virus compared to non-smokers, while the results of an American study indicated that body cells exposed to smoke are two or 3 times more likely to be infected with this virus. These doctors recommended that a strategy be followed to quit smoking as a component and aid to reduce infection with the Corona virus, pointing out that smoking is one of the causes of more severe diseases and death, such as lung cancer.

Figures and results

At the beginning, Dr. Hassan Al Hariri, a consultant of chest and sleep diseases at Rashid Hospital in Dubai, confirmed that smoking increases the risk of infection with the Corona virus, indicating that since the first day of the emergence of the new Corona virus, scientists began to search for a link between it and Smoking, as both enter the body through the portal of the respiratory system.

He said: “As we often see with other viruses, smokers can be infected with viruses more easily, and therefore it is also normal for smokers to be infected with” Covid-19 “more than non-smokers, and the current evidence proves the link between smoking and infection with the Coronavirus.

But how does smoking increase the risk of infection with the Corona virus? Dr. Hariri explained that this happens through several methods, most notably as a result of direct contact; Because smoking means that the fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) touch the lips, which increases the possibility of transmitting the virus from the hand to the mouth, and then to the respiratory system.

He pointed to the negative impact of tobacco. Tobacco use has a harmful effect on the health of the respiratory system, which greatly increases the risk of developing tuberculosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary «reduces lung capacity», which is the most common cause of lung cancer, and tobacco is also an important risk factor in Cardiovascular disease and respiratory system deficiency.

He pointed to the direct negative impact of smoke, as researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, recently found a link between smoking and the epidemic, and concluded that exposure to cigarette smoke makes airway cells more susceptible to infection with the emerging “Corona” virus.

He said: “The researchers obtained the cells lining the airway from 5 individuals who were not infected with“ Covid-19 ”, and exposed some cells to cigarette smoke in test tubes, then released the Corona virus on all cells, and found that the cells exposed to smoke are more than twice or twice as likely. 3 times to be infected with the virus ».

But in the case of infection, are smokers more susceptible to severe symptoms compared to non-smokers? Hariri emphasized that smokers are 14% more likely to have the classic symptoms that indicate Corona disease, such as: fever, persistent cough, and shortness of breath – compared to non-smokers.

Hariri said: “Smokers are also more likely to have severe symptoms of the disease, as about 29% of smokers have at least 5 symptoms associated with Corona disease.” He added: “About 50% of smokers have more and worse symptoms associated with Corona disease, including shortness of breath, coughing, loss of smell, lack of appetite, diarrhea, fatigue, heat, muscle pain or headache.” That there are facts proving that current smokers are twice as infected with the Corona virus than non-smokers, and often more, and they need to go to the hospital.

Wrong beliefs

For his part, Dr. Tariq Farghali, consultant cardiologist and medical director of the Saudi German Hospital in Ajman, said: “Smoking negatively affects the respiratory system, and thus the emerging (Corona) virus is easily able to penetrate the respiratory system.”

He pointed out that smoke does not kill the virus, and this scientific fact is the opposite of the misconception of some, as accredited scientific studies confirm the danger of smoking, and that it is unreasonable to protect smoking methods from the Corona virus, on the contrary, smoking is spreading the epidemic.

He added: “There are some rumors talking about the benefits of cigarettes and their resistance to the Corona virus, but this is not scientific. Because smoking causes many diseases and has a high risk of lung, heart and blood vessels, ”Farghali stressed, that smoking reduces the body’s immunity and increases the chances of infection with the Corona virus.

Medical practices

Meanwhile, Dr. Mazen Zuwehed, a consultant chest disease at the American Hospital in Dubai, pointed out the symptoms of the emerging “Corona” virus, as if the patient was a smoker and was infected with the virus, he must be examined by a doctor and make sure that the infection is not more severe than others. Because the risk of infection with him is higher than others, and therefore it is advised to see a doctor quickly, especially if he has been a smoker for a long time.

He pointed out that the lung condition of a smoker patient is worse compared to a non-smoking patient infected with the virus, and thus the risk of complications is higher.

He advised, to avoid smoking, especially in light of the presence of the “Covid-19” epidemic, because if we add smoking to infection with this disease, the person’s health status is more difficult, calling on smokers to stop smoking, so that he is in a better health condition in the event of infection with the virus.

Zoehed warned that the more healthy the lungs were, the more they were able to withstand the complications of the disease when infected, pointing out that clinical practices and medical handling of Corona cases had proven that smokers for long periods would need time to recover from the injury, as well as The possibility of them having greater complications.