Vietnam.- Doctors were stunned to discover that a patient who arrived with a sore throat, he had a huge live leech sucking him the blood from within.

According to Vietnamese media, reports mention that a 53-year-old man, He complained of a sore throat, a hoarse voice, and a “throbbing” lump..

Vietnam hospital doctors, they made an unusual discoverysince the man had a parasite lodged in his respiratory tract feeding on his blood.

A doctor questioned the poor patient and the health personnel could not believe that the leech had been living on his body for more than a month.

The man said he started feeling symptoms four weeks ago.when he cut his hand while working on a rat trap.

He then took a handful of grass and chewed it before covering his wound. with the chewed grass and stop the bleeding.

However, as the weeks passed, He said he began to feel a lump in his throat along with a burning pain.

As the symptoms progressed, he said he had the alarming sensation of an animal moving inside your throat.

The man looked in the mirror and, to his horror, he saw a dark brown object on his neck that was pulsating slowly.

Shortly afterwards he became hoarse and began coughing up liquid mixed with blood, he told doctors.

Finally, he made the decision to seek medical help and headed to the Central Endocrine Hospital for a professional examination.

On February 28, doctor Ha Manh Hung, deputy director of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology – Maxillofacial, shared the hospital's horrific findings.

In conclusion, The man had a leech living inside his airways. Doctors performed an endoscopy on the man and found a “foreign object” stuck under the middle part of the larynx where the vocal cords are located, near the trachea.

The patient was anesthetizedthen the medical team removed the lump and discovered that it was a large live leech.

According to Dr. Ha Manh Hung, when the leeches They first enter the body, they are usually very small in size, but once they find a blood source, they grow and swell quickly.

It should be noted that leeches can enter the body through non-drinking water, leaves and vegetables.

