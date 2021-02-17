Doctors warned of what they described as “false reassurance”, and a delusional feeling of preventing infection with the “Corona” virus, after receiving the first dose of vaccination.

Farida Al Hosani, the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, revealed the development of a monitoring system and testing mechanism in the country, in conjunction with the announcement of the emergence of new strains of the virus around the world, with the aim of ensuring the monitoring of these cases.

And it called on the community members to follow preventive precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

In detail, doctors warned of the indolence and increased sense of security that some feel after receiving the “Covid-19” vaccine, stressing that “the bet is still on the level of societal awareness in adhering to the instructions of the concerned authorities, and everyone should assume their responsibilities, to ensure the greatest degree of control and control,” And break the cycle of infection spread ».

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) launched the campaign “I took the vaccine and am still committed”, indicating the need to obtain vaccination and continue to adhere to the precautionary measures for “Covid-19”.

And she stressed that taking the vaccine is the safest and most effective way to protect oneself and others from infection and limit the spread of the virus.

She said that everyone should take care to prevent the transmission of infection in the community, by adhering to the principle of social responsibility, which in turn requires adherence to preventive and precautionary measures.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani explained that most of the recorded infections occur after the first dose, and the reason is exposure to the virus before the body creates sufficient immunity to prevent disease.

And she continued, “It takes no less than two weeks for immunity to reach the desired level of effectiveness after the second dose of the vaccine. Therefore, we recommend that you continue to adhere to preventive measures, and not tolerate taking the second dose, to ensure the highest rate of disease prevention.”

Al Hosani stressed that “with the increase in the number of HIV infections, all members of society must be more careful, wear masks, avoid crowded places, and adhere to the guidelines for holding social events and family gatherings.”

She pointed out that the campaign “Have a choice of vaccination” aims to reduce the spread of the virus, by increasing the number of people vaccinated in the community to increase the acquired community immunity, which contributes to protecting society completely from disease.

She said that “reaching a rate of more than 50% of the number of vaccine recipients helps reduce the number of infections, and contributes to breaking the cycle of infection.”

Al Hosani stressed that “the infection rate gradually decreases after taking the second dose of the vaccine, but it does not reach zero,” pointing out that “the clinical trials of (Sinopharma) showed that its vaccine can reduce the chances of infection with the Corona virus and prevent complications resulting from the disease. , But no one can determine how long the protection will last, and this is what all the vaccines developed to tackle the Corona virus have in common.

For his part, the infectious diseases consultant at Khalifa Hospital and Al Rahba Hospital, Dr. Jihad Abdullah, confirmed that “the body’s immunity to fight the virus is formed about 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine, which means that those who received the first dose only do not have immunity against the disease if exposed For infection ».

Abdullah explained that “the chances of infection of those who received the two doses of the (Corona) vaccine decrease after two weeks have passed, but the chances of infection remain, because the vaccination does not provide 100% immunity.”

He stressed that “the infection of those who received the two doses of the vaccine is simple, as no severe case has been recorded or in need of intensive care, or death, among the cases of infection recorded among them.”

He warned that “the pandemic has not ended, and all precautionary measures must continue to be preserved, so that we do not have to return to previous measures,” noting that “what is required is that there is awareness and full commitment of community members, and that everyone begins by himself to maintain the procedures. Specific precaution, not giving any opportunity to anyone to harm others.

The professor at the Canadian University of Western Ontario, a consultant in pediatrics, infectious diseases and immunology at the Heart Medical Center in the city of Al-Ain, Dr. Hussam al-Tatari, stated that the competent committees have authorized the use of vaccinations in the country, after making sure that they are safe and effective in stopping the disease, and reducing the incidence of hospitalization of patients , However, its ability to stop the transmission of the virus has not yet been proven, and until the results of the vaccines are shown and scientifically proven, everyone must adhere to the precautionary measures “because we cannot, until today, say that vaccination stops the spread of infection.”

Doctors at the “Covid-19” vaccination centers: Sami Abdullah, Mira Muhammad, Khaled Al-Mohammadi and Manar Salem emphasized that receiving the vaccine does not mean giving up the precautionary measures, indicating the need to continue adhering to the rules of spacing, washing hands with soap and water or an alcohol disinfectant whenever Possible, wear a mask when leaving the house, avoid shaking hands, kisses and babysit, avoid touching the face, and follow healthy behavior when coughing.

They stressed that following measures to prevent Coronavirus infection cannot be dealt with as an optional matter, but it is a social duty and legal obligation that does not accept complacency.

Antibodies

Dr. Farida Al Hosani indicated that, after receiving the first dose of the “Covid-19 vaccine”, the body begins to recognize the virus, while the second dose enhances immunity by building antibodies to it, which happens two weeks after the second dose, indicating that the rate of infection The virus, two weeks after the second dose, is much less than before, but that does not mean giving up the precautionary measures.

Al Hosani stressed that the medical procedures in the UAE, which are up to the highest international standards, have contributed to limiting the spread of the epidemic, increasing the recovery rates to a high degree, as well as their role in clearly reducing death rates.

The UAE is classified among the lowest in the world in the number of deaths caused by “Corona”, and this is a result of the readiness of the health sector and the competence of the medical personnel working in it.

30 thousand violations

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority revealed that the number of violations that it has monitored since the beginning of the year has reached more than 30 thousand violations.

She said that the most prominent violations were non-compliance with wearing a muzzle, physical distancing in public places, lack of compliance with the number of people in the car, and precautionary and preventive measures in commercial establishments, and random gatherings.

The authority stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary measures, to ensure the safety and health of our society and to preserve the gains.

The concerned authorities at the state level monitor and track violations of the previously announced procedures.

