Doctors from the health operator Prevent Senior denied accusations made by the company’s executive director, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, that they had manipulated a study on the so-called “covid kit”. According to the executive director, the two would have changed a spreadsheet with data on patients treated with drugs without proven efficacy against covid-19.

In an interview with Fantastic, which aired this Sunday (3.Oct.2021), doctors George and Andressa Joppert, who worked at Prevent Senior, argued that they were called only to review the data, then “that the study was already written”. According to George, this is why the couple’s name is not in the study.

“The vile way, the way to call people criminal. We are not criminals, we do not invade anything. They came from them, to share the table. I don’t know why they keep accusing us of doing it criminally, because we didn’t do it”, declared the doctor.

“These are lives they are taking care of, and they are not taking care of them as they should.”, lamented Andressa.

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

CPI OF COVID

Doctors from the health operator delivered a dossier to Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) that shows irregularities in the treatment against covid-19. According to the documents, about 700 patients were used as guinea pigs in a study that used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, with no proven efficacy in preventing and curing the disease. Deaths of patients who took the “covid kit” would have been concealed. The operator denies it.

In testimony to the CPI, the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, said that the accusations made by the doctors were based on stolen and manipulated data. He denied that the company omitted deaths from the study. In all, 9 patients who took the “covid kit” died from covid-19.

“I reiterate that the dossier delivered to this House is really a piece of horror, produced from data stolen from patients, without any express authorization, which constitutes a crime that needs to be investigated. These data had to be manipulated to misrepresent the actual conduct of more than 3,000 doctors and, in this way, after being stolen and tampered with, they could be used to attack a reputable company”, said the executive director of the company.

PREVENTION SENIOR’S RESPONSE

In note to Globo Network, Prevent Senior said doctors are lying and that “technical investigations will clarify the facts”. According to the company, the accusations were “assembled from the manipulation of messages by three doctors fired from the company for irregular conduct”, such as “poor care to patients that resulted in police reports”.

The health care provider told the broadcaster that it will file the police reports. Physicians heard by the report claim to be unaware of these documents.