Resident doctors and health workers of the Hindu Rao Hospital of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) protested on Saturday, accusing them of not paying salaries for four months. Hundreds of employees who took part in the demonstration carrying the poster-banner in the hands raised slogans against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi government.

During this time a protestor said that COVID frontline workers are being treated in this way. The MCD Delhi government and the Delhi government are blaming the MCD. We have become a victim in this political football.

Hospital staff said that health workers who were putting their lives at risk in this crisis of Corona epidemic have not been paid for four months. In such a situation, they are facing many difficulties in running a family.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the doctors and staff of Hindu Rao Hospital run by MCD have given notice for the strike, we have ordered the Kovid patients there to shift to the hospitals of Delhi Government. Satyendra Jain said that if Kasturba Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital are not running from MCD then hand over to Delhi Government. We will go and give salary.

Staff of the hospital should be paid their salaries. If Municipal Corporation of Delhi is not able to run Hindu Rao, and Kasturba hospitals, then they should handover them to state government: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain https://t.co/5Uj2ui57q8 – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital did not receive salary for four months

Significantly, the doctors and staff of Hindu Rao Hospital in their letter to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital on Thursday gave a 48-hour ultimatum and warned them to go on an indefinite strike. The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the hospital wrote a letter to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, demanding immediate concrete steps in this regard.

Delhi: Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital continue protest alleging salary non-payment over last few months. “COVID frontline workers are being treated this way. MCD blaming Delhi Govt & Delhi Govt blaming MCD. We are suffering in this political football,” says a protestor. pic.twitter.com/G6Fik8maND – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

The RDA said that if he does not get the arrears of salary for four months soon, the doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital will also terminate their services from Corona ward in the next 48 hours and their performance will continue as such.

Please tell that for the past several days, doctors and nurses are performing from 9 am to 12 noon. RDAs of different hospitals have also written letters demanding salary, but even after this, no hearing has been done, so now the doctors have symbolically decided to go on an indefinite strike.