The more than 250,000 Spanish doctors require the Ministry of Health to regulate “clearly” under what conditions the mask must still be used before facial protection is no longer mandatory outdoors next Saturday. The General Council of Official Medical Associations (CGCOM) today expressed its concern about the imminent legislative change that will allow the face to be uncovered in outdoor public spaces, since, in its opinion, “the arrival of the vaccine has inexplicably promoted a euphoria about the end of the pandemic that has been anticipated too many months on the objective reality that, to day of today, is of slow and progressive improvement in the incidence ”.

The Spanish Collegiate Medical Organization insisted to the Government that the country still faces “real threats such as the emergence of the delta variant” and that the “setbacks in the United Kingdom and Israel should serve as a warning.”

The doctors recalled that the “generalization” of the mask “represented a true paradigm shift, reducing contagion rates radically” and that its abolition now, when most people under 50 have not received yet. Its first dose should be accompanied by clarification of the “terms” in which it establishes the abolition of the mandatory nature of masks in outdoor spaces, “since if the adequate safety distance is not maintained, new infections, outbreaks and outbreaks of infection in midsummer, among people of all ages.

“We are concerned that in the bustling streets and squares of the summer festivals in Spain no one wears a mask next week and that, furthermore, when entering and leaving the premises surrounding them, fewer and fewer people protect themselves with them, for what we call the attention of the Ministry of Health and the Government of the nation to regulate in a concrete way its still necessary use “, reads the manifesto of the Spanish doctors.

The medical class does not go so far as to openly criticize Pedro Sánchez’s decision to lift the obligation of face masks, following in the wake of other countries, but they do hint at it. “In the case of masks, it is not enough that other countries have already done it or that citizens demand it. It is necessary, once again, to choose the figure that best protects people’s health “, remind those responsible to Health