Five full weeks without competition go a long way, to rest, to meditate on what has been achieved in the first eleven weekends, to recover the body… And the latter was the most important thing for Pedro Acosta from Mazarrón. The last Moto3 champion and current Moto2 rider suffered a complicated fracture in the femur of his left leg before the Dutch Grand Prix, the last appointment before the summer break, proof that, obviously, he missed. So he could count on six full weeks until the return of the Motorcycle World Championship in August, this very Friday, in England, to return to action.

Acosta passed the pertinent medical examination yesterday at the Silverstone circuit, although without receiving the go-ahead, something that will have to wait for a final test that will be carried out first thing today with which the doctors will seek to resolve the doubts that the X-ray left them presented by the pilot. Be that as it may, right now Acosta is not one of those who is playing for the title, the battle that begins its crucial stretch in the three displacements. In Moto2 with four riders in 30 points (Arón Canet is fourth), although above all with the first three separated by only one point (Celestino Vietti and Augusto Fernández with 146 and Ai Ogura with 145). Acosta is ninth overall.

As soon as he got the podium at Sachsenring (Germany), where he finished second, the Murcian did not go directly to Assen and returned to the Region earlier to take advantage of the week and continue training. Unfortunately, in one of those motocross practices he suffered a fall in which he fractured his left femur. Although at first the break seemed clean, the tests determined that it was a multifragmentary fracture in the left femur, for which Acosta underwent surgery two days after the accident at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona.

“I’m fine”



“We are going to Silverstone with the aim of recovering good feelings,” says the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider on social media. “My recovery has been long and I am working hard to get back to the level we had before. Physically I feel fine, but now we have to recover the sensations with the bike. The important thing is to pick up the pace again, little by little, to return to 100% ».

Acosta returns after the injury in ninth position in the championship with 75 points and two podium finishes behind him: victory at Mugello and second place at Sachsenring.

In Moto3 with Sergio García and Izan Guevara, teammates, in three; and in MotoGP with Aleix Espargaró, 21 behind Fabio Quartararo, a fight that still includes fourth overall, Pecco Bagnaia, who is 66 behind the leader but has just won the last race at Assen at a time when that every Sunday shows potential to fight for victory.