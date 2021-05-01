Olaf Scholz wants to keep the vaccination priority because of socially disadvantaged people. Doctors criticize this sharply and accuse him of campaigning.

Hamburg – Olaf Scholz is again sharply criticized. But this time not because of the Cum-Ex affair, because of which he recently had to testify before the investigative committee and has clearly lost credibility*. No, this time it’s about his statements about the corona vaccination. In a recent interview, the Vice Chancellor said that he was in favor of maintaining vaccination priorities in Germany for the time being. The reason he cited was that social status could decide about vaccination appointments without a fixed order.

Angela Merkel had previously announced that she wanted to lift the fixed order by June at the latest. But Scholz sees it differently. As long as there is not enough vaccine for everyone, the vaccination prioritization must therefore be maintained, said the SPD chancellor candidate to the RND. For this he is now sharply criticized by the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in the form of Andreas Gassen. Why exactly that Doctors are so angry with Olaf Scholz and accuse him of being distracted*, find out here. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.