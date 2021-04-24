Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Doctors and specialists have confirmed that all the new Corona virus (Covid-19) vaccines approved by the health authorities in the country are safe and highly effective, warning of the danger of some reluctance to receive the vaccine.

Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesman for the medical sector in the country, said: People hesitant to take the decision to vaccinate against Covid-19 are putting themselves and those around them at risk, pointing out that most medical studies indicate that people without the vaccine are more vulnerable to complications from infection. Dr. Farida stressed that the availability of most internationally approved vaccines in the country cuts the way to a large group of hesitants because of their preference for one vaccine over another, noting that the tax of delay in obtaining the vaccine doubles on a daily basis, whether at the level of efforts exerted or at the individual level that may result. On his behalf the loss of an adult relative or those with chronic diseases, and at that time the remorse will not help.

For his part, Dr. Omar Al-Hammadi, a consultant of internal diseases, stressed that obtaining the vaccine is the best and safest option, indicating that the path to access to community immunity, which means the immunity of people in one community against a disease, comes through acquiring the infection caused by the infection, which is an option. It is difficult mostly because of the unpredictability of the severity of the virus on the body, and the effect of its spread on the elderly or sick, and moreover, some patients may not be able to gain immunity after infection, as happened with Covid-19 disease in mild and moderate cases. He explained that the second way to reach community immunity is through obtaining an anti-virus vaccine for at least 60% of society, and this method is considered the best and safest method.

Dr. Adel Sajwani, a specialist in family medicine at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, confirmed that the percentage of access to community immunity varies according to disease and disease history, but immunity is most often measured by reaching the number of vaccinated between 60 and 90% in a single community. Sajwani explained that community immunity contributes to gradually slowing down the rate of transmission of the virus in society and reducing rates of return and symptoms in order to eliminate it. He reviewed the human experience in facing the polio pandemic when the immunization rate reached 80% to reach community immunity, while we needed 90% to reach immunity with the measles virus, and with regard to the Covid-19 virus, Israel announced the cancellation of the decision to wear masks in public places once vaccinated. Nearly 60% of the community.