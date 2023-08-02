Doctors contract, still nothing done. Today’s meeting at Aran, the agency for the negotiating representation of public administrations, has already concluded for the resumption of negotiations with the unions on the renewal of the national collective agreement for medical and health management 2019/21. The confrontation took place in a positive atmosphere, but ended with a new black smoke. As expected, the negotiation will therefore restart after the summer break, on Tuesday 5 September.

“The climate of today’s meeting was positive and productive”, declared Antonio Naddeo, president of Aran. “The next meeting is convened for Tuesday 5 September at 10.30”, informs Aran in a note.

“At the center of today’s discussion, in particular – reports Naddeo – the theme of on-call services, the exclusivity allowance in part-time, legal aid. On this last point there is the Aran’s willingness to accept requests put forward by the trade union organizations. We will resume negotiations on 5 September”.