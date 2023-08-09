Doctors confirmed the death of a woman injured in an explosion in Sergiev Posad

One of the women who was injured in the explosion in Sergiev Posad died. This was confirmed in the Sergiev Posad Central District Hospital, reports TASS.

Earlier, Telegram channels reported about the death of a Russian woman. They clarified that the victim of the explosion was 45-year-old city dweller Natalya Nikitina, who was taken to intensive care with burns to 100 percent of her body.

“One of the victims has died. Doctors are fighting for the lives of five more, they have extensive body burns, ”the medical institution said.

A powerful explosion in Sergiev Posad occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. It thundered on the territory of the optical-mechanical plant, the pyrotechnics warehouse with an area of ​​1600 square meters became the epicenter.

According to the latest data, 56 people were injured in the incident. As a result, more than a hundred apartments were damaged. After the explosion, eyewitnesses shared footage of a huge mushroom-shaped cloud rising over the city. Up to five people may be under the rubble, six are missing.