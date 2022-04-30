Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Doctors and specialists confirmed that the UAE has achieved outstanding rates in reducing new cases of the emerging “Corona” virus, which made the country more able to move forward in controlling the disease, and made it among the best countries in the world in dealing with the pandemic.

They also stressed the importance of following a healthy diet during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr period, in order to avoid any harm or health complications resulting from the body’s sudden change in its diet that it followed for an entire month.

In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, they pointed out the importance of the continued decrease in the number of injuries during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, as it is a strategic goal that needs the participation of society and individuals in achieving it.

And they said: “The great efforts of health authorities at the state level require the cooperation of individuals, by adhering to the precautionary measures and measures during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr period.”

Mohammed Al-Nahhas

Initially, Dr. Muhammad Al-Nahhas, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Mena Labs – Clinical Pathology Services, said: “The UAE has achieved many and varied successes in dealing with the Corona pandemic, with the testimony of the world, and it was able to be a pioneering and distinguished model.”

He added: “The decisions taken during Eid al-Fitr and before the month of Ramadan reflect the wisdom of the leadership and its keenness to ensure the health of society, as they aim to continue reducing the risk of the spread of the Corona virus and the spread of the disease in a way that harms all segments of society, especially the elderly, those with chronic diseases and weak immunity.”

He pointed out that in order to maintain the success we have achieved and be able to achieve more positive results in the phase of returning to normal life, the precautionary measures that were announced must be taken and their implementation not to be tolerated.

He stressed the importance of adhering to social and physical distancing on the feast, reducing visits and family gatherings, communicating with relatives and friends via phone and electronic communication programs to ensure your safety and safety, as well as limiting home and family gatherings accompanying banquets, and limiting eating to members of the same family who live in the same house.

He stressed that these measures protect individuals and society and maintain health security, as the UAE was able to be at the forefront among the countries of the world in managing the Corona pandemic and dealing with it efficiently and proficiently, according to what was issued by the competent international institutions.

He stated that the state’s health care system aims to create an environment free of complications from the “Covid-19” disease and its repercussions, which requires complete harmony between the future vision adopted by the state, and individual awareness of the importance of the measures taken.

Latifa Rashid

For her part, Latifa Rashid, a nutrition consultant at the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, stated that the Eid Al-Fitr protocol aims to maintain the security and safety of society and to balance all sectors in a comprehensive manner, noting that the state dealt with the pandemic according to a proactive strategy and a unique Emirati model.

And she talked about the danger of overeating sweets during the Eid period, as many suffer from cravings for sweets, which is one of the most important forms of an unhealthy diet.

She said: “With the approaching date of Eid al-Fitr, and after the month of fasting, many people return to the habit of eating foods in an exaggerated manner, and during the Eid hours, the habit of eating a lot of sweets spreads clearly.”

She added: “Excessive consumption of sweets is due to neglect of breakfast, which leads to a decrease in the blood sugar level and the depletion of all the carbohydrates stored in the body in the form of glycogen.”

She stated that this leads to a feeling of depression and headache, and thus cravings for sweets. There are specific steps to stop the desire to eat sweets or reduce this desire.

Ahmed Al-Shouha

On the best nutritional methods to be followed by chronic diseases after the end of Ramadan, Consultant Dr. Ahmed Al-Shouha, Head of the Department of Endocrinology and Diabetes at the American Hospital in Dubai, stated that there are many healthy diets that must be followed after the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al-Fitr. To avoid complications and health problems after fasting the holy month.

He pointed out that patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and kidney diseases, and others, need a specific diet regimen commensurate with the nature of their disease.

He stated that diabetics should be careful during Eid to organize their meals and avoid excessive consumption of foods and drinks that contain sugars and starches in large quantities, as this poses a danger to the diabetic, and it is also advised to drink sufficient quantities of water.

As for patients with heart and arteries, foods that contain fat, especially those that contain large amounts of unhealthy fats, should be avoided, and in turn, you should focus on eating low-calorie and nutrient-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables and avoid processed or fast foods.

He pointed out that for patients with blood pressure, foods that contain large amounts of salt and fats, such as nuts, salty fish, pickles and meat, should be avoided, and processed foods that contain high levels of salt should also be avoided.

Al-Shouha stressed the need to adhere to the appropriate diet set by the doctor treating the patient. Other than that, he advised the majority of people to divide their meals into 5 or 6 snacks during the days of the blessed Eid, and to limit salt, sugars and fats to avoid indigestion.

He stressed the importance of drinking 8 glasses of water daily, and eating fresh fruits and leafy vegetables to maintain fluid balance in the body and maintain the efficient functioning of body systems such as the kidneys, urinary tract and digestive system.

Nadine Taha

excessive

About what to do nutritionally to avoid digestion problems after Ramadan, Nadine Taha, a nutrition consultant, said: “After the end of the holy month of Ramadan, many people follow some habits, most notably overeating, which may expose the human body to many complications.” She added, “These habits lead to excessive weight gain and confusion in the digestive system, especially after the body received a great deal of rest by fasting during Ramadan.”

She pointed out that after breaking the fast, it is necessary to gradually return to normal life through a healthy diet that includes 3 daily meals to avoid problems with digestion, especially in the first days of breakfast.

She advised that a person start eating small and multiple meals and avoid eating large quantities of food, as the digestive system after fasting is less tolerant of large quantities of food, while it is able to process small meals that are separated from the other between 3 to 4 hours.

She pointed out that a healthy lifestyle requires a gradual return, while making sure to practice activities and exercise constantly to maintain the health and efficiency of vital organs and health and physical fitness.

She explained that one of the most important tips for a healthy life after fasting is the need not to over-eat foods rich in fats and oils, with the need to drink a lot of water so that at least 8 cups are eaten per day, as well as avoiding foods mixed with sugars and replacing them with fruit sugars, natural bee honey and a lot Eat vegetables for easy digestion.