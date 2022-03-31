The committee added that a 23-year-old young man died after being hit by live bullets in the chest, bringing the death toll in protest campaigns since the October 25 procedures to 93.

A Reuters reporter said that thousands of people marched towards the presidential palace in central Khartoum and faced heavy firing of tear gas canisters from security forces.

Gunshots were heard, and wounded protesters, at least two of them bloodied, were seen being carried away.

A Reuters reporter stated that security forces prevented the protesters from reaching the palace and chased them into neighboring neighborhoods.

Members of Sudan’s Central Reserve Force, which the United States sanctioned last week for their use of excessive force, can be seen deployed alongside other security forces.

Protesters raised banners reading “April 6”, in reference to the protests planned on the anniversary of the largest demonstrations against former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019, which led to a civilian-led transitional government.

The October actions ended power-sharing arrangements between civilian political groups and the military.

Parallel protests were seen on social media in the cities of Port Sudan, El Obeid, Dongola and Gedaref. The protests criticized the increasingly difficult economic conditions with the devaluation of the country’s currency and sharply rising prices.

The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who leads the country, went to Chad on Thursday after a visit to Egypt yesterday.