At a boisterous party, numerous alleged medical professionals go over the top. The public order office intervenes. The excuses of the party goers are hair-raising.

Cologne – The public order office of the city of Cologne has an illegal one on Sunday night corona* Party that had been held in a remote allotment garden disbanded. Some of the party guests fled, but some of them were no longer responsive and had to be woken up. (Coronavirus news)

According to the The regulatory office was at the illegal corona party of the alleged doctors and medical professionals in Cologne* was an orgy-like celebration. Accordingly, some would have lay half-naked on each other. That night, the law enforcement officers faced numerous questions that should now be clarified. – *wa.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.