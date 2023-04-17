A 32-year-old British woman reported that the doctors who treated her called her a “drama queen” for suffering from headaches. Some time later, he partially lost his vision.



In 2019, Hazal Baybasin began experimenting excruciating headaches. They were so intense that she could not eat or sleep. In addition, it was difficult for him to carry on with his work and he felt that his life was falling apart.

Given this, the woman went to the emergency room to find out the origin of the severe pain and was disconcerted by the words that the doctors told her, who she was dubbed the “drama queen” for her low tolerance for intense migraines.

“After a few weeks, I was taking (pain relievers) every few hours and I was just scratching the surface, barely allowed me to get on with my day”, specified the woman from Edgware, England.

‘All good’

After a few months, he sought a second opinion about his severe pain and the doctors found nothing strange, so he they sent her home and prescribed painkillers to treat her migraines. They told him that her brain was “absolutely fine.”

As soon as she arrived home, the woman, who was 28 years old at the time, passed out on the couch and was found by her mother and brother, who immediately took her to Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London.

After some tests, Baybasin was diagnosed with intracranial hypertension, caused by the buildup of pressure around the brain.

“My eyesight was literally gone overnight. My family was sitting in the room with me and I asked them to turn the lights on and they said they were on,” she said.

Couldn’t regain full vision

in 48 hours, the young woman partially lost her vision and felt such strange pain that she could not walk and had to use a wheelchair to get around.

“It was a kind of fear that I had never felt before. She was the most scared I’ve ever been in my life. It was surreal,” she added.

After being transferred to Charing Cross Hospital, the doctors managed to recover part of his sight, but he was left with “tunnel vision””, as specified by the Daily Mail portal, and registered as legally blind.

The one born in Edgware specified that the doctors who saved part of her sight told her that her blindness could be prevented if she had been seen before.

In that instant, he remembered what the doctors at Lane End Medical Practice told him, who downplayed the situation.

“My advice to anyone It’s, if you’re feeling any kind of pain or discomfort, don’t try to find relief, start looking into why that pain is there in the first place.”

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA

