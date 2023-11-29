The incidence of influenza in Russia is growing, but the process is still is not explosive in nature, experts told Izvestia. At the same time, in 18 large cities the epidemic threshold has already been exceeded by 20% or more. Doctors surveyed remind us that the best way to prevent influenza is vaccination, which will help avoid serious complications.

Now, according to the Influenza Research Institute, the vast majority of patients in Russia suffer from the H3N2 strain of the virus – since the beginning of the season, 18 of its subspecies have been identified in the country, and now seven are circulating.

Therapist at the BestDoctor group of companies, Yulia Mironova, recommended that patients discuss vaccination against pneumococcal infection with their attending physician – it often complicates the course of influenza, especially in risk groups. This includes older people, children under five, pregnant women and those who have recently given birth, and people with a range of chronic illnesses. Vaccination helps avoid serious complications.

“The flu can cause severe complications even in healthy people with unweakened immunity,” Mironova warned.

In addition, the flu causes serious intoxication, bacterial complications, and can lead to death, Ekaterina Serebrennikova, a general practitioner at the medical technical company Doctor Nearby, reminded Izvestia. Therefore, you need to get vaccinated, but it is worth considering that it takes at least two weeks for antibodies to develop, she added.

