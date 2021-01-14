Regular ringing in your ears can indicate a serious health problem. The edition writes about this with reference to the data of American researchers. Express…

Scientists have found that ringing in the ears – tinnitus – indicates a shortage in the body vitamin A B12. He is not only responsible for the functioning of the nervous system, but is involved in the production of red blood cells and DNA. B12 is also required for the production of myelin, the protective and insulating sheath that surrounds nerves. Lack of vitamin A leads to a deterioration in the connection between the nerves, which can contribute to tinnitus.

B12 deficiency can also cause tingling and numbness in the arms and legs, muscle weakness, and loss of reflexes, the researchers note.

Tinnitus is ringing or tinnitus without external acoustic stimulus. This sensation can be characterized by patients as hum, hiss, whistle, ringing, noise of falling water, chirping of grasshoppers. There is still no cure for this condition. However, in practice, conservative treatment methods are used: drug therapy, physiotherapy, reflexology and hearing aids.

In August, it was reported that the frequent occurrence of tinnitus may indicate the development of serious diseases, such as the onset of inflammation and the appearance of ear plugs. In addition, this may indicate problems with blood vessels. At the same time, there is a feeling of pulsation, which indicates hypertension or atherosclerosis.