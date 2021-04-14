The risk of death from coronavirus almost triples a sedentary lifestyle, according to a study by American doctors published in magazine British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Specialists at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in California analyzed data from more than 48 thousand residents of the state who became ill with coronavirus.

“Our observations showed that low physical activity was one of the most dangerous risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection, including compared to smoking, obesity, diabetes and hypertension,” the study said.

It is noted that 9% of the infected who ended up in the hospital got there due to low activity. In addition, she increased the risk of being admitted to intensive care by 70%.

California doctors urged colleagues to take this fact into account in their work with the public.

Earlier, Sergei Avdeev, the chief freelance pulmonologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, said that the risk of death from coronavirus in an intensely smoker is 90% higher than that of a non-smoker.

The myth that people who smoke are supposedly more likely to tolerate coronavirus has not been confirmed, he added.