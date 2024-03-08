Specialized doctors stressed the need for smokers and coffee addicts to implement a plan for gradual withdrawal from addiction to “nicotine” and “caffeine”, at least a week before the beginning of the month of Ramadan, to avoid the repercussions of symptoms in the event of withdrawal suddenly with the start of fasting, which may greatly affect their behavior in a way. general.

Doctors told Emirates Al-Youm that smokers and caffeine addicts are particularly exposed to symptoms of withdrawal headaches, due to the sudden cessation of smoking and drinking coffee, which for some of them is directly reflected in their behavior, whether in dealing with others or driving a car, which makes them More susceptible to accidents and emotions.

Dr. Adel Sajwani, a family medicine consultant at Mediclinic Park View Hospital in Dubai, said that smokers are the most vulnerable group to emotions, nervousness, and nervous tension during the month of Ramadan, due to tobacco addiction, which causes problems with the taste of food, in addition to being more exposed than others to diseases. Respiratory system, heart, etc. Therefore, it is recommended to take advantage of the month of Ramadan to gradually stop smoking radically.

He added: “For those with chronic diseases, they should consult their doctors in general before fasting, because if a diabetic patient is exposed to any problem with blood sugar levels, chest problems for asthma patients, or kidney complications due to lack of fluids for those who have diseases, this may greatly affect their health.” Their lives and health conditions.

Sajwani continued: “If the doctor allows people with chronic diseases to fast, they must control their diseases in an appropriate manner, and take their medications periodically, while drinking plenty of fluids between breakfast and suhoor, and if they encounter any problems, they must break the fast immediately.”

He explained that for coffee addicts, drinking more than four cups a day puts them under the pressure of addiction, which causes an increase in heart rate and headaches, and makes the owner fall under the influence of disturbed emotions, stressing the importance of controlling the proportions and rates of “caffeine” during the month of Ramadan.

For his part, Family Medicine and Occupational Health Consultant, Dr. Mansour Anwar, stated that patients with chronic diseases, smokers, and coffee addicts are among the groups most vulnerable to health complications during the first three days of Ramadan, so they must prepare in advance to deal with these expected symptoms.

Anwar advised these groups of the necessity of implementing a gradual withdrawal plan days before the beginning of the month of Ramadan, to mitigate the impact of the sudden cessation due to fasting. They should also, at the beginning of the month of Ramadan, be calm and patient, and focus on the spirituality of the holy month and worship, while diabetic and high-tension patients must consult their doctors and repeat their studies. Scheduling the dates and rates of medications, in proportion to the holy month, as some medications need to be re-evaluated, as well as making sure to eat balanced and healthy food, exercise, and avoid exposure to hot climates.

In turn, family medicine specialist and chief physician at Al-Tadawi Specialized Hospital, Dr. Majed Sharab, said that coffee addicts and smokers in particular must prepare early to welcome the month of Ramadan, as they are among the groups most vulnerable to what is known as withdrawal headaches, which occur in the event of a sudden cessation of smoking. Or drinking coffee or drinks that contain “caffeine,” noting that this necessarily reflects on the person’s emotions and behavior, whether in public relations or even driving a car, stressing the need for these two groups to be prepared to deal with the impact of this withdrawal, so that the body becomes accustomed to this change. .

He added: “Diabetic patients also suffer from potential complications due to sudden changes in eating patterns and timing of taking medications. Therefore, it is necessary for these patients to see doctors to re-adjust and evaluate medications, to avoid any complications or health problems, especially during the first days of fasting.”