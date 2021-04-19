Specialists have identified a prescription for preventing the Corona virus during the month of Ramadan, calling for the necessity to disrupt societal customs and traditions that could contribute to spreading the disease.

Family Medicine Consultant, Dr. Adel Sejwani said: “All studies indicate that indoor gathering is the most common cause of the spread of Corona, and gatherings increase during the month of Ramadan for most families.”

And he stressed the need to take the initiative to take the vaccine, as approved vaccines have proven effective in prevention, and the need to be careful to wear masks and physical distancing, and to avoid visits and intentions at home, because it is possible that someone is carrying the virus without knowing, and transmits it to others, as well as avoiding exchange Dishes between neighbors and family.

And he demanded to avoid distributing household food to the poor until the end of the pandemic, and to donate to charitable organizations to play this role, and the need to educate children about preventive measures, so that they are not a source of infection, and not to listen to false news, and to derive it from its official sources, and not to fast for people with chronic diseases without consulting a specialist doctor.

The Public Health Consultant, Vice President of the Emirates Public Health Association, Dr. Badriya Al-Harami, set procedures that must be adhered to for a Ramadan safe from Coronavirus, such as avoiding gatherings in closed places, adhering to physical distancing, confining the gathering to family boundaries, and avoiding meeting other people, As well as adherence to precautionary measures, such as wearing masks, especially around the most vulnerable groups, and ensuring hand hygiene.

And she continued: “It is preferable to pay alms and zakat through the websites of charitable organizations, and to prohibit the provision of meals or their distribution in front of homes, mosques or public places, except by the competent authorities, and it is possible to give alms if fasting meals electronically.”

Al-Harami stressed the need to attend religious seminars and lessons of the Holy Quran electronically, and to congratulate the Holy Month by electronic means, instead of meeting face to face, or attending councils, and requesting special needs of Ramadan through electronic shopping platforms, to avoid going to the market, and not distributing and exchanging meals between neighbors, family and friends. .

She emphasized the need to avoid religious ceremonies and to work in the open air whenever possible, to adhere to the specified number of worshipers in mosques, to use special prayer rugs, to avoid meeting with people who feel sick symptoms or are in quarantine, as well as to ensure that the vaccine is taken for those who did not receive it. Taking the vaccine while fasting does not break the fast.

The consultant for chest diseases at the Emirates Medical Association, Dr. Bassam Mahboub, confirmed that the month of Ramadan can pass safe from “Corona” for those who adhere to the precautionary measures, indicating that fasting does not increase the likelihood or possibility of a person being exposed to “Corona”, calling for a review of measures Declared by the health authorities, and adhering to them to cross the holy month safely.

2,500 daily visits

For its part, Dubai Municipality confirmed that it is working to intensify its inspection campaigns during the holy month to ensure the commitment of all establishments, including restaurants, cafes, food establishments, laundries, beauty salons, sports centers, and other institutions supervised by the municipality.

It stated that the number of daily inspection visits amounts to about 2,500 visits, during which other institutions and warnings are closed, according to the type of violation and its frequency.

The municipality called on the visitors of all institutions that witness gatherings to report any violation that they observe through direct communication with Dubai Municipality, through the toll-free phone 800900 or through other communication channels, through the “Product” window in the unified application of Dubai Municipality.





