American doctors have found that dry eyes may indicate arthritis.

Inflammatory processes affect the production of collagen, which is the main component of connective tissue. The sclera and cornea are made of collagen, so rheumatoid arthritis can manifest itself through dry keratitis, known as dry eye syndrome.

Signs of this condition are the sensation of a foreign object in the eye, blurred vision and dryness.

In addition, painful rashes and sores on the skin or mouth can be signs of a more serious condition associated with rheumatoid arthritis – vasculitis or inflammation of the blood vessels.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a systemic inflammatory disease of the connective tissue that predominantly affects the small joints. It can manifest itself after heavy physical exertion or emotional shock, fatigue, as well as during hormonal changes, exposure to adverse factors or infection.

Earlier, on February 17, American scientists announced a retrospective study of the occurrence of joint and muscle pain that occurs in some patients with COVID-19.

Experts note that serious complications obtained after contracting a coronavirus infection, including rheumatoid arthritis, are the result of an “attack of the body.”