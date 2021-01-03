Yevgeny Timakov, the chief physician of Leader Meditsina, spoke about contraindications for vaccination against COVID-19. In particular, these are the symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections and exacerbation of chronic diseases, the specialist said. RBK January 3rd.

Timakov also recommended not to abuse alcoholic beverages for three days before and after vaccination, while it is permissible to drink a couple of glasses of alcohol. Caution should also be exercised when eating heavy food and fast food.

“In addition, you need to be psychologically prepared for the vaccine. If the patient is very worried, his blood pressure may rise. During vaccination, adrenaline and stress hormones are naturally released, which additionally affects the vessels. As a result, a person may feel dizzy and lose consciousness, ”the specialist added.

For people prone to allergic reactions, the infectious disease specialist advised to take antihistamines the day before vaccination and the day after vaccination. If you have a tendency to rise in temperature, it is recommended to take a paracetamol tablet at night after receiving vaccination.

Dmitry Denisov, director of the Helix laboratory service, noted that a PCR test for COVID-19 should be taken before vaccination in order to exclude the presence of an asymptomatic disease, as well as an antibody test.

“To track changes in the amount of antibodies, we recommend that you take a quantitative analysis for IgG antibodies to the spike S-protein. Such a test is recommended both after vaccination with Sputnik V and after the introduction of EpiVacCorona, ”he stressed.

At the end of December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova named the differences between the Russian vaccines Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, noting that both drugs do not cause serious side effects.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus started in Russia on December 15. It is proposed to vaccinate with the drug “Sputnik V”, which was developed at the Gamaleya Center and became the first vaccine against coronavirus in the Russian Federation and the world. It was registered on August 11.

The final vaccine efficacy exceeded 91%. At the same time, for severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

