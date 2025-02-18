02/18/2025



The first, they said, would be a concentration that would be followed by demonstrations if the Ministry of Health did not rectify its proposal of Framework Statute. And now it seems that the time has come. The State Confederation of Medical Unions has called a great demonstration for Saturday, March 22 that will begin in the Congress of Deputies and will conclude against the Ministry that Mónica García currently leads. He does so before the refusal of the minister to prepare a framework statute – the norm that regulates the working conditions of the specific health personnel for the doctors.

Already last week the doctors concentrated on Monday at the gates of the different health centers of Spain. On Thursday a representation of the facultative unions did the same in front of the Ministry of Health. But now they call all his companions to fill the streets of the center of the capital of Batas Blancas in a demonstration against Mónica García on Saturday, March 22 at 12 noon.

Since Health announced the first measures that will be included in the Framework Statute that negotiates with the unions, doctors began a battle against Mónica García for not agreeing on many of them. The days, the hours of guard, the professional category or the regime of incompatibility are some of the points with which the doctors differ.

But repeatedly doctors have referred to the need to have their own framework statute, because they consider that the particularities of their profession cannot be collected in a common text to the rest of the groups working in the system. However, Minón Mónica García has repeated several times that her obligation is to elaborate a rule that contemplates all personnel, discarding that the doctors can have a specific law. Yes said Mónica García, however, that she shares the need for doctors to be collected in the norm.









Negotiation is also not easy for the department of Mónica García. Last week the unions that participate in the elaboration of the text (FSES, CCOO, UGT, CSIF and CIG-SAÚDE) decided associations that do not belong to the field of negotiation. This Monday, however, the calendar was resumed after the head of Health undertook to maintain the negotiation exclusively in this area.

Doctors have defended from the beginning that the draft framework in which working conditions are currently working on the previous in terms of working time, since it does not eliminate the obligation to make guards or count those hours for the retirement. The remuneration of the Guard Time remains less than that of the Ordinary Hour, denounce the doctors.

Workday and exclusivity

As for the day, doctors criticize that the text with which one works maintains a mandatory day for 48 -hour doctors and a special of up to 150 hours or more is raised. They also denounce that post guard weekly rest hours are not computed and their recovery is obliged. On the latter, Mónica García said there were writing errors in the text that gave rise to that interpretation and that they would be corrected, committing to the fact that the hours of the guard should not be recovered.

But there are more aspects that do not share the text posed by Health, such as the fact that other professional categories such as nurses such as doctors are equal to the latter without being reclassified despite having more years and credits In your training. They also regret the incompatibilities regime established by the Draft Marco Statute, which will not allow public centers to work at the same time in private health or an exclusivity regime is introduced into public health to doctors Specialists who have finished the MIR in its first five years of professional career.