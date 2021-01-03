A female doctor who took Pfizer’s Corona vaccine in the North American country of Mexico has been admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) after having seizures, difficulty breathing, and encephalomyelitis. Mexico’s health ministry issued this statement on Saturday. The ministry said in its statement, “A 32-year-old female doctor was admitted to the hospital within half an hour of drug manufacturer Pfizer’s corona vaccine after skin rash, seizures, muscle weakness and breathing problems.” Admitted to. ”

The female doctor is being investigated for health problems after applying the vaccine. Encephalomyelitis has been detected in primary investigations. The doctor’s condition is stable and is being treated. The doctor has had Allergic problems before with some medicines. Significantly, more than 1.26 lakh people have died due to this epidemic in Mexico severely affected by Corona virus (Covid-19).

8.46 crore people affected by Corona in the world

On the other hand, the outbreak of the epidemic continues as many countries in the world started the vaccination campaign of Corona virus (Kovid-19) and till date it has killed about 18.36 lakh people worldwide, while about 8.46 million people Have been impressed According to the data released by John Hopkins University’s Center for Science and Engineering (CSSE), Corona virus has infected 8,45,88,500 people in 191 countries of the world, while 18 lakh 35 thousand 788 patients have died. Has been done

America most affected, India at number two

Meanwhile, the number of infected in Corona affected by the United States has reached 2.04 million, while 3,50,186 people have died. The number of infections in the second largest country of infections in India has exceeded one crore three lakh 23 thousand, while more than 99.27 lakh people have become infection free. Active cases have come down to 2.47 lakh due to higher number of recoveries than new cases, while the number of dead has increased to 1,49,435. The number of people affected by the corona virus in Brazil has exceeded 77.16 lakh, while 1,95,725 patients have died due to this epidemic.