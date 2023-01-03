The public and free British health service system, the NHS, has been suffering for more than ten years from severe austerity and then from the repercussions of the epidemic, which left it completely exhausted.

The crisis, which regularly makes British headlines, resurfaced on Sunday when the organization representing emergency personnel, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, estimated that between 300 and 500 patients died each week due to a lack of care in emergency departments, particularly long waiting lines.

Hospital officials played down the figures, but the vice-chancellor of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine defended the estimate on Monday. “If you’re on the ground, you know this is a long-term problem, not a short-term one,” Ian Higginson told the BBC on Monday, rejecting the hypothesis of temporary difficulties.

Last week, one in five patients who were taken by ambulance in England had to wait more than an hour to be admitted to the emergency room.

Tens of thousands of patients had to wait more than 12 hours before receiving emergency care.

The government attributes the current situation to the repercussions of the Covid-19 epidemic and winter epidemics such as influenza, and confirms that it wants to make more efforts for hospitals, but it has recently launched a very strict budget savings policy.

Thus, the requests for increases submitted by the nurses, who carried out the first strike movement in December, were rejected, while inflation exceeded 10% for months.

The British Medical Association, an association of carers, joined the alarm on Monday.

“It is not true that the country does not have the means to fix this mess,” its chairman, Phil Banfield, said in a statement.

“It is a political choice and patients are dying unnecessarily because of this choice,” he added.

He considered that the current situation “cannot continue,” calling for “immediate” action by the government.

In his New Year’s wishes, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak listed the British health system as one of his priorities, stressing that his government was taking “decisive” action to cut back delays in the public health system.