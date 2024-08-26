A A group of doctors and health workers addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to request that a criminal case be opened against the officials of the Arctic prison in which Opposition leader Alexei Navalny died last February.

“Navalny’s death occurred as a result of negligent performance of their obligations by officials of the penitentiary services” (FSIN), the statement said.

For this reason, nearly a hundred doctors sent a petition to the head of the Kremlin and the Russian Investigative Committee (CIR) to open a criminal investigation into the matter.

“We demand that you ensure an open and independent investigation into the politician’s death, which is supported by millions of Russian citizens,” point.

Complaints of medical negligence and violation of rights

Opposition supporters of Alexei Navalny clashed with Russian authorities who cracked down on protests (File photo). Photo:Maxim Shipenkov / EFE

Despite being prescribed antihypertensive therapy, he was sent to a punishment cell and continued to be sent there regularly.

Doctors recall that they have repeatedly appealed to the president in the past to ensure that Navalny receives the necessary medical assistance, but that The answers were always “formal”.

“Even if we accept that the reason for Navalny’s death was not violent, you are responsible, as you ignored the opinion of experts from the medical community about the threat to life posed by the conditions of Alexei’s detention,” they stressed.

In this regard, doctors say that if The cause of death was a combination of, among other things, hypertension, vascular damage and diffuse myocardiosclerosis, the prison doctors should have prescribed the prisoner antihypertensive therapy. and prevent him from being sent to the punishment cell.

“Alexei was not prescribed any antihypertensive therapy and was regularly sent to the punishment cell,” they claim.

Controversy over the official version of the death

Alexei Navalny and his wife Photo:AFP

According to the CIR, Navalny died of arrhythmia, a version that his widow Yulia considered “another rather pathetic attempt to hide the fact that what happened is a murder”.

Along the same lines, doctors consider that, in reality, the official version is “fabricated and pursues the aim of hiding the real reasons for Navalny’s death.”

Yulia Navalnaya, who has vowed to continue her fight, blames Navalny’s death squarely on the Russian president, whom her husband already accused of ordering his poisoning in 2020.

Putin responded that he had authorized the exchange of his greatest enemy, but that the latter died suddenly behind bars before the exchange was completed.