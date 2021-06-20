Doctors ask for Tokyo Olympics without an audience

Medical personnel ask the Olympic Games organization not to allow public access to the sporting events. Reuters news agency reported this on Sunday morning. The organization will probably decide on Monday whether or not domestic spectators are allowed to attend the Games.

At the moment, the chairman would consider admitting about ten thousand visitors per sports location for the Summer Olympics. It would only concern people from Japan, foreign visitors are already banned. Each sports venue has its own medical staff, whose management now says they are concerned about a scenario where thousands of visitors will gather. The head of the Japanese health authority, Shigeru Omi, advised Friday already that no spectators is “the safest option.”

On Sunday, a team member from a participating country tested positive for the first time. It was one of nine athletes and coaches from Uganda. They were tested on arrival. 72 hours earlier, all travelers had also been tested, and then still negative. All were fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca. The Ugandans were the second team to land in Japan for the Games.

Japan experienced an uptick in the number of coronavirus infections in early May. This ensured that the discussion flared up again whether the Games should not be canceled after all. The daily number of infections in the country is now falling again. The organization has ensured that a vaccine is available for all athletes, but vaccination is not mandatory. The Games will start on July 23.