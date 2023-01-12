Health, security alarm: cases of attacked doctors are increasing

The situation in the hospitals it is becoming more and more worrying. At the shortage of doctors And nurses are added assaults of the patients and the lack of control in terms of safety. The case of Adelaide Andriani, who a 28 years decided to leave the medical profession was emblematic. the resident, attacked in the neck while he was on duty as an on-call doctor at Udine, she was so scared – reads the Journal – that she got to the point of choosing to hang up the still immaculate white coat. “I’ve been thinking about it for a long time. This episode was the opportunity to decide to do something else”. Yesterday’s news of another doctor attacked a Palermo: the relatives of a patient, who wanted to enter the ward outside visiting hours, have it kicked, punched and they have them thrown at a desk dislocating his shoulder.

According to one report of Inail– continues the Journal – every year in Italy they occur at least 2,500 violent incidents towards health professionals. “We have to foresee the presence of the Army and some police first of all in hospitals at greatest risk because in more disadvantaged areas, and start an experimentation to eventually be extended to the whole national territory. But not only: no night shifts in medical guards if you work aloneproviding for agreements with the 118 system for night assistance» is the proposal of the president of the Federation of medical orders (Fnomceo) Filippo Rings. Manuel is also asking for the forces of the police or army to be restored Rogerpresident of Hands Off Hippocrates, an association created to denounce the violence in the lane.

