He health status of little Alma, daughter of Anabel Pantoja, is being the central topic of the ‘heart’ gatherings this Monday. And the fact is that the emergency admission of the girl to the maternity hospital in Gran Canaria and the presence of the singer’s friends and family set off all the alarms. Thus, if this Monday from ‘Vamos a ver’ (Telecinco) they were concerned about the last hour of the little girl’s health, from ‘Espejo Público’ (Antena 3) the follow-up upon admission was also very meticulous. A coverage for which Susanna Griso’s morning newspaper sent a reporter to the island and which from the doors of the hospital revealed the request that the doctors had made to Anabel Pantoja and his partner.

‘Espejo Público’ entered the final stretch of the program and did so as usual with its social chronicle section, which on this occasion opened reporting on the state of health of the daughter of Anabel Pantoja. Gema López, co-presenter of the Antena 3 morning show, connected live with Arnau Martínez, a reporter from the space who traveled to Gran Canaria, who offered the last hour of the minor.

«The little girl has been here for a few days now. It was last Wednesday when she began to feel unwell… They discharged her and it was Thursday night when they admitted her…,” said the journalist from ‘Public Mirror‘ which was immediately offered by the «medical part» of the minor.

«The situation could even last for days and doctors “They ask the family to please continue to be optimistic as before,” stated the reporter from ‘Public Mirror‘.









After finishing the connection, Gema López took the floor to emphasize the appreciation of the doctors. “Doctors talk about patience and that it can be a long process in which we are going to try to be as positive as possible,” said the ‘Espejo Público’ journalist, who revealed that she had sent a “message” to Anabel Pantoja. “He hasn’t answered me but I understand it perfectly,” said the co-presenter of the Antena 3 morning show, while Susanna Griso focused on a detail of the images that had been viewed.

«I worry about the faces of family and friends. And Belén Esteban’s face says it all,” said the presenter of ‘Espejo Público’ who named the collaborator of ‘Ni que fuerámos’, about whom Gema López revealed what she had told her about health status of the daughter of Anabel Pantoja.

“It’s all very sad because he is a very small baby,” said Gema López, who in this way brought to light the words of Belen Esteban about the state of health of the daughter of Anabel Pantoja.