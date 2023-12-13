Losing your pet because you cannot pay a hefty bill is a real risk for hundreds of thousands of Dutch people. They should therefore take out animal insurance as soon as possible, warn veterinarians and the Animal Protection Society. Currently, only 5 percent of owners have taken out such a special insurance policy. While more and more Dutch people have to opt for euthanasia for their animals for financial reasons.
Sebastiaan Quekel
#Doctors #argue #mandatory #pet #insurance #39That #everyone39
