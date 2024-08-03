Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck



Despite her husband’s vasectomy, a Texan woman becomes pregnant. Doctors have theories as to how this could have happened, but no concrete answer.

Texas – Victoria Wood from Texas experienced the unimaginable: Despite her husband Will’s vasectomy, she became pregnant again, as the Daily Mail This phenomenon has baffled not only her family but also the medical community. The probability of pregnancy after a vasectomy is approaching zero. To be more precise: it is 0.1 percent. And thanks to this vanishingly small chance, Victoria is now expecting her third child.

After the birth of their second daughter in 2022, Victoria and Will were convinced that their family planning was complete. Will underwent a vasectomy in October 2023 and strictly adhered to all follow-up examinations. A sperm test in January 2024 confirmed the success of the procedure: zero sperm. But in April 2024, Victoria noticed that her period had stopped and she was feeling strange. Despite the clear results of the sperm test, she asked her husband to get a pregnancy test.

Victoria Wood and her partner Will: On TikTok they share their pregnancy with their followers © Screenshot/TikTok Victoria Wood

The shock moment: surprising diagnosis of pregnancy

The test was positive. “I’m freaking out, he’s freaking out, it’s a whirlwind of emotions,” Victoria describes the situation. Her first reaction was to visit the urologist who had performed the vasectomy. A new sperm test confirmed once again that Will’s ejaculate no longer contained any sperm. The urologist suspected another medical cause for the positive test, possibly a tumor or other serious illness.

Worried, the couple went to the emergency room, where an ultrasound confirmed the pregnancy. “I immediately cried with relief and joy,” Victoria recalls. Despite the emotional rollercoaster, Will categorically ruled out his wife’s infidelity. Nevertheless, at the urging of her mother-in-law, Victoria decided to take a paternity test, which ultimately confirmed that Will was the father.

Texan woman gets pregnant despite vasectomy – story goes viral

The family reacted mixed to the news, reports PeopleWhile some relatives were happily surprised, others expressed skepticism. Will’s mother in particular insisted on a paternity test, which hurt Victoria, but she understood the doubts. Eventually, the test confirmed that Will was the father, and the family began to look forward to the new member.

The Woods story went viral and Victoria shared her experiences TikTokto encourage others with similar experiences and to find possible answers. Many users reported similar “miracle children” after vasectomies or other contraceptive measures. The medical explanations range from extremely rare anatomical deviations to inexplicable biological phenomena. Ultimately, however, there is no concrete answer for the couple from Texas.

Pregnant despite vasectomy: An inexplicable phenomenon

Victoria and Will have decided not to continue their search for answers. “It is a huge burden, both emotionally and financially,” Victoria told the news portal The Sun. “We accept our miracle and look forward to our third child.”

The couple are now expecting the birth of their daughter in December and are excited about the future with their three children. The unusual pregnancy has shown them how important open communication and mutual trust are in a relationship. “Have difficult conversations early on,” Will advises other couples. “It’s important to have birth control plans, but also be prepared to deal with the unexpected.” (ls)