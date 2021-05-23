The complications of infection with the Coronavirus do not stop and new complications are revealed day after day, the last of which is a “standard” enlargement of the tongue.

The United States has witnessed 9 cases of tongue swelling of people, it was found that they all were infected with the virus, and were receiving treatment by respirators in the hospital.

And Dr. James Melville, an assistant professor at the University of Texas, Simon Young, decided to work on solving the mystery behind the “crazy” enlarged tongue case.

The “Houston Chronicle” newspaper says that the story began last October, when the patient’s tongue, Anthony Jones, swelled greatly until it became “the size of a plate,” which prevented him from being able to speak, swallow food, and even breathe normally.

And the newspaper added that the development of Jones’ condition came after he stayed for several months on a ventilator due to his infection with Covid-19, last summer. After he was discharged from the hospital, Jones was unable to even close his mouth, his tongue pushed his lower teeth out, and he relied on a tube for feeding.

Doctor Melville, who said that he had detected 9 cases of enlarged tongue in Corona patients, noted that eight patients were African Americans.

The newspaper indicates that the two doctors are pushing to study the possibility of a genetic difference that may be the cause of these cases.

“If we can pinpoint the cause, if we can find basic genetic variation, maybe in the future, we can use that as a biological marker,” said Young.

Currently, Melville and Young are collecting DNA samples from patients with massive tongue enlargement and studying the genetic material for clues.

“We sequence the patients’ DNA and try to find out if there is a relationship,” Young said.

“We expect to get preliminary results in the fall,” Melville said.