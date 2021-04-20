The Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, president Vladimir Putin’s black beast, was transferred on Monday to the prison hospital located in the territory of Colony number 3 (IK-3), in the Vladimir region. Such decision has been interpreted by his collaborators as a sign that he is in critical condition. His doctors went to the prison this morning hoping to see Navalni, but once again they were denied access.

Speaking to the Open Media publication, the cardiologist Yaroslav Ashijmin assured that “we had previously called the prison colony by phone and they did not say that we could go at eight in the morning. After an hour and a half waiting, they told us that at two in the afternoon the director of the prison or someone from the management would receive us (…) it is not certain that they will end up allowing us to see Alexei ».

Yesterday Monday, before the microphones of the radio Echo of Moscow, the cardiologist of the Clinical Hospital number 29 of Moscow, Alexéi Erlij, affirmed that the analyzes carried out to Navalni “show signs of acute renal failure” due to the high concentration of potassium in blood. Previously, his family doctor in Navalni, Anastasia Vasílieva, had pointed out that the opposition politician suffers from “kidney failure that can lead to a serious alteration of his heart rhythm at any time.” Navalni spokeswoman Kira Yarmish expressed herself much more pessimistically, warning that “Alexei is dying. Given his condition, it is a matter of days.

Navalni has been trying unsuccessfully for about a month to get his doctors to see him, not those from the prison infirmary. He says he has back pain, dizziness and numbness in his legs. He went on a hunger strike on March 31 in protest at what he considers to be a violation of his legal rights and later said he suspected he had contracted tuberculosis. Last year he was in treatment in Germany, where he was sent in a coma after being poisoned in Siberia in August 2020.

His supporters have called a demonstration for tomorrow Wednesday in several Russian cities to coincide with Putin’s annual speech before Parliament and the Government. The Moscow authorities today disavowed the act while the General Prosecutor’s Office and the Interior Ministry warned that attendance at unauthorized acts will be prosecuted and will have sanctions.

After recovering from the poisoning suffered in Siberia, the Russian dissident returned from Germany on January 17 and was arrested as soon as he passed passport control. Then, on February 2, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for a cause dating back to 2014 that he considers “rigged and politically motivated.”