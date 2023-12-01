National strike of doctors, healthcare managers, nurses, midwives and other healthcare professions confirmed for Friday 5 December 2023. Piazza Santi Apostoli, in Rome, will be the fulcrum of the demonstrations that will be held throughout Italy. In fact, at 11.30 the sit-in protest against the economic maneuver and in defense of the National Health Service organized by the medical unions Anaao Assomed and Cimo-Fesmed and the Nursing Up nurses will begin. The secretaries and national presidents of the promoting acronyms will be present – a note reports – united in one large protest movement, shouting ‘Public healthcare cannot be sold off, it must be defended!’.

“After yet another economic maneuver, which ignores the needs of health professionals, calls into question their acquired rights, and forgets the needs of public health, the time has come to strike – declare Pierino Di Silverio, secretary of Anaao Assomed, Guido Quici, president of Cimo-Fesmed, and Antonio De Palma, president of Nursing up -. See you in the square to loudly express all our anger and disappointment”, they conclude.

The crackdown on the pensions of doctors and some categories of state workers “must be cancelled, they are questioning purchasing rights and are worsening the Fornero law”. Thus the general secretary of the CGI, Maurizio Landini on ‘Start’ on SkyTg24.

“If someone had rights, they wouldn’t change them,” he said, underlining: “Plus they’re cutting healthcare spending.” Today “4 million Italians don’t get treatment because they don’t have the money” and “the doctors have confirmed the strike of December 5 also due to the cuts in public healthcare”, added the leader of the CGIL.