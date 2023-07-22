Holiday time also for doctors, who in Italian hospitals in the summer, in order not to leave patients without assistance, have to work more in almost half of the cases to make up for staff shortages which between June and September become unsustainable, given that about a third of them go on holiday. So many work extra hours to cover the night shifts and 56.8% misses weekly rest periods. The survey conducted by the Federation of hospital internists (Fadoi) in 206 internal medicine hospital operating units scattered throughout the Italian regions provides an overview of Italian hospitals in the summer period, when the holidays make the gaps in the staffing plan unsustainable. A situation that mirrors what also happens in a large part of the departments of other medical specialties.

“Although reducing activities in the summer, if the hospitals do not close for holidays it is due to the sacrifices made by the doctors to cover the already chronic shortage of personnel”, Fadoi points out. From June to September, 44.7% of doctors are obliged to cover night shifts with additional activities, while 28% are also called to guarantee emergency room shifts (4.4% only in the summer period), with a number of hours between 12 and 60 per week in 56% of hospitals, while in 10.5% of cases the number of hours spent in emergency rooms is even greater than 90 “.

“And this – denounces the president of the Fadoi Foundation, Dario Manfellotto – goes to the detriment of the activity of internal medicines which, already equipped with a smaller number of health professionals in relation to the complexity of the patients treated, thus end up losing further quotas of personnel, who instead of being present in the ward are given ‘on loan’ to the emergency rooms”.

“In internal medicines – underlines the president of Fadoi, Francesco Dentali – the shortages of personnel that are accentuated in the summer rest period make the picture more critical due to the fact that our departments are still erroneously classified as ‘low intensity of care’, which in no way reflects the complexity of the elderly and multi-morbid patients that we usually treat in our operating units, which alone absorb a fifth of all hospital admissions. And this anachronistic classification of internal medicines already implies per se a lower endowment of technologies, doctors and nurses per bed, which becomes explosive in the summer period, when our staff also enjoys a well-deserved rest”.

Which between June and September, according to the Fadoi survey, happens for over 91% of doctors who take advantage of the 15 days of vacation in the summer period, as guaranteed by the national employment contract. This leads to a reduction in the number of personnel in the department which varies between 21 and 30% in 48% of cases, between 30 and 50% in 19.4% of departments, while the shortage is between 11 and 20% in another 21.8% of cases.

For those who stay, the volume of work increases in 42.7% of cases and this affects ‘enough’ on the assistance offered to citizens in 51% of hospitals, ‘a lot’ in another 15.5%, ‘little’ in 21.2% of wards, ‘not at all’ in only 6.3%.

HOSPITAL OUTPATIENT ACTIVITIES FALL BY 52.7% DUE TO HOLIDAYS, 15% CLOSED

In Italian hospitals with a third of staff on vacation, it is above all the outpatient clinics that are affected. Activity that is reduced in 52.7% of cases. And even these structures close completely in 15.1% of hospitals, while overall the quality of health care, also required in the summer, is significantly compromised in 56% of cases. This is the picture that emerges from the survey conducted by the Federation of hospital internists.

A situation that mirrors what also happens in a large part of the departments of other medical specialties. According to the data collected, only 14% of hospital outpatient clinics guarantee, in this period of the year, stability in the number and timing of activities, which are instead remodulated in timing but unchanged in the number of services in another 18% of cases.