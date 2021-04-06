Supporters of Russian opposition Alexei Navalni, including doctors, were detained on Tuesday by Russian police in front of his prison colony, 100 kilometers east of Moscow, where they had arrived to request information on the state of the activist, sick and on hunger strike. . According to an AFP journalist, Navalni’s personal doctor and opposition activist, Anastasia Vassilieva, is one of those arrested and taken away in police vans in front of Pokrov camp number two. Other detainees are doctors who support the opposition and at least one journalist.

Apparently, this group of people had gathered at noon in front of the penal colony where Alexéi Navalni is imprisoned. According to a pro-Kremlin media outlet, he was transferred to a medical unit on Monday due to his deteriorating health.

The 44-year-old main opponent of the Kremlin announced on March 31 that he was stopping feeding to protest against his detention conditions, accusing the prison administration of denying him care and “torturing” him with sleep deprivation. On Monday, he said on social media that he suffered from a severe cough and fever, as well as back pain and leg problems that he has been complaining about since the end of March.

The concern of his supporters is even greater since the opponent narrowly survived a poisoning last August, for which he blamed the Kremlin. Before being arrested, Anastasia Vassilieva had stated that she was “worried” and that she was coming to “understand what is happening” in the Pokrov camp. “How do you have to be to deny a dying person access to doctors?” Dr. Vassilieva had declared

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has denied any discriminatory treatment of Navalni. “If it is a disease, treatment will be provided at the appropriate level,” presidential spokesman Dimitri Peskov told reporters, according to the official Sputnik news agency. In this sense, he pointed out that there cannot be “special conditions” for a specific prisoner, since “there are certain rules”, also when a prisoner falls ill.

Navalni, who in August 2020 survived a poisoning for which he has blamed the Government, was arrested on his return to Moscow in January and forced to serve the sentence that had been handed down against him for fraud in 2014. Justice understood that he had violated the conditions of your probation.