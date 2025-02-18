Doctors aggravate the diagnosis of Pope Francis: add up to the “complex picture” a “bilateral pneumonia”

The last part of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where the Pontiff has been admitted for days, explains that they are having to apply more phargoglio pharmacological treatments due to complications Pope Francis, a “very bad patient” whose health has the Vatican in suspense

New complications for Pope Francis. To the “polymicrobial infection” caused the bronchitis that has been suffering for days, and that “has required the use of cortisone and antibiotics”, is added a “bilateral pneumonia”, which makes, according to the last Vatican part, that “the treatment therapeutic is more complex. ”

“Despite this, Pope Francis is in a good mood,” says the Holy See, which recalls that “this morning has received the Eucharist and, throughout the day, she has alternated the rest with the prayer and reading of texts ” At the same time, the Pope “thanks for the closeness he feels at this time and asks, with the grateful heart, to continue praying for him.”

The five paragraph statement, and that arrived after 19.30, confirms that “laboratory tests, chest radiography and the clinical status of the Holy Father continue to present a complex picture.”

“Polymicrobial infection, which has been developed in a chest of bronchiectasis and astatiform bronchitis, and that has required the use of cortisone and antibiotics, makes the therapeutic treatment more complex,” says the Vatican, which adds that this afternoon the Pope the Pope He underwent a thorax tomography, which “has demonstrated the appearance of bilateral pneumonia that has required additional pharmacological therapy.”

