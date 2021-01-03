On New Year’s holidays, Russians like to go to the bathhouse. What are the consequences of drinking alcohol there and what rules should be followed in the bath, the doctors said on Sunday, January 3, in an interview “RIA News“.

Doctors warn: visiting the steam room is, first of all, a load for the body, and in order to withstand it without unpleasant consequences, you must follow a number of rules.

According to Andrei Tyazhelnikov, the chief freelance specialist in primary health care for the adult population of the capital’s health department, visiting the bathhouse is practically not contraindicated for anyone. But for a steam room, where the steam temperature reaches 100 degrees or more, there are quite a few contraindications.

People with high blood pressure, skin diseases, oncology, mental and nervous system disorders and any inflammatory processes in the body should refrain from bathing procedures. Also Tyazhelnikov urged older people not to go to the bathhouse alone. It is better to refrain from steam rooms for pregnant women, people with acute colds, especially in the presence of fever.

“There is not only deep cleansing of the skin, but also, in general, detoxification of the whole organism. The bath warms up, relaxes muscles and tones up the main life support systems, trains blood vessels, and has a positive effect on the nervous system. Relaxation and relaxation improve the psychological state, ”he said.

In winter, the specialist advises to warm up gradually. Sit longer in the dressing room, for the first time go into the steam room for a very short period and increase the time gradually.

Also, you should also not abruptly leave the steam room in the cold. Traditional jumps in snowdrifts are suitable only for seasoned and confident people, since the stress from the temperature difference can cause a heart attack.

The chief narcologist of the Moscow Department of Health and the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Evgeny Brun, noted that the bath, due to high temperatures, is incompatible with any other effects on the body.

“It cannot be alcohol, some kind of plentiful food, great physical activity … The bath is incompatible with anything. She, like the first love, does not tolerate competition, ”he jokingly remarked.

Moreover, before visiting the bath, you will also have to forget about alcohol for a while, the expert emphasized. In his opinion, at least three days must pass after drinking alcohol to go to the bathhouse.

According to the chief nutritionist of the Moscow Department of Health, Antonina Starodubova, before visiting the bath, you should not gorge yourself and eat heavy and fatty foods. In this case, you should not visit the steam room on an empty stomach, you can have a small snack an hour before the event.