Pope Francis again canceled an appointment for health reasons. The trip to the UN Climate Change Conference was particularly close to his heart.

Rome – Pope Francis, who was recently ill, has canceled his trip to the UN climate conference COP28 in Dubai. This was done on the advice of his doctors, said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni on Tuesday (November 28). The 86-year-old’s general clinical picture has changed in relation to his Flu symptoms and inflammation of the respiratory tract improved. The doctors nevertheless asked the Pope not to go on the trip to Dubai planned for the next few days.

Bruni also said Pope Francis responded to the request with “great regret” and canceled the trip. He said the Pope wanted to continue taking part in the discussions in Dubai. However, Bruni did not provide any further information.

The 86-year-old Francis has made environmental protection one of the pillars of his term in office. He wanted to become the first pope in history to attend a UN climate conference. The COP format has been around since 1995.

Pope cancels trip to Dubai for climate conference due to illness

The Pope canceled several appointments on Saturday due to “mild flu symptoms”. With the help of a computer tomography, pneumonia could be ruled out, Bruni explained.

Pope Francis has been suffering from health problems for a long time. Because of severe knee pain, he recently repeatedly used a wheelchair. At the end of March he spent three nights in the hospital due to a respiratory infection. In June he had to undergo emergency intestinal surgery.

The World Climate Conference will take place in Dubai from Thursday until December 12th. Around 70,000 participants are expected in the United Arab Emirates, including heads of state and government. The future use of fossil energies such as oil, gas and coal will play a major role at the conference. (AFP/frs)